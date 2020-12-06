Sports

EPL: Mourinho fires fresh dig at Guardiola, Klopp

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has aimed a dig at managers who have complained about fixture congestion like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

 

According to him, nobody cried for Spurs during a brutal earlyseason stretch of games. Klopp has been most critical about the spacing of matches, with a number of his Liverpool players injured in the early season. His latest rant came last weekend, when he told BT Sport: “Playing 12:30 after Wednesday is really dangerous for the Premier League players.”

 

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s north London derby, Mourinho said he did not receive much support from his peers during a stretch of eight games in 18 days at the start of the season. “By the way, we played four matches in one week and nobody was crying or supporting us about it. And now my colleagues, when do they play these matches?” Mourinho said. Several Premier League teams have a game in hand over Tottenham, with Manchester United and Manchester City having games pushed back, after their involvement in European football.

 

“What is very difficult to accept is that four clubs have one match less than the others and I don’t even know when they’re going to play these matches. “I don’t even know when Burnley,

Manchester City, Aston Villa, Manchester United and probably Newcastle and Aston Villa twice [are going to play]. “It’s difficult to accept that because it can affect the competition. But I was trying to know. I was trying for an answer this week and no one can give me

