EPL: Mourinho, Rodgers in London shootout

For the second weekend running, there are two English Premier League fixtures that are a football aficionado’s delight as Match Day 14 action continues today.

The first is in North London where second placed Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester City while the second is taking place 135 kilometres from the British capital at Old Trafford which is the venue of the big Pennines derby showdown between the two Uniteds – Manchester and Leeds. The London clash pitches two of the game’s elite young managers in Jose Mourinho of Spurs and the Foxes’ Brendan Rodgers.

While Rodgers’ CV is nowhere as impressive as his rivals, however, he has left his mark at a number of high profile clubs including Liverpool, where Steven Gerrard slipped away from winning the title in 2014, and Celtic where he won back to back league titles (2017- 18), two Scottish Cups (2017-18) and three Scottish League Cups (2017-19). His performance with Liverpool where he guided them to second in 2014 was enough to have impressed his fellow managers who voted him their LMA Manager of the Year.

In fact but for the infamous slip on April 27, 2014 by the then Liverpool captain which allowed Chelsea beat them 2-0, it would have been the Northern Ireland man, and not Jurgen Klopp, who would have scooped the honour of ending the Reds’ long wait for the title.

And since he switched to Leicester in 2019 he has made them into a very formidable side and but for a dramatic slump in their last two games of last season, he would have guided the Foxes to only their second outing in the elite Champions League with a fourthplace finish. In this season’s Europa League he has retained their interest in the competition by qualifying them to the knockout stage.

Back on the home front, on September 27, Rodgers’ side shocked the footballing world when they hammered former champions, Manchester City 5-2 on their home turf – making a number of bookies to cut their odds on the Foxes being one of the title contenders.

However, inconsistencies have meant that 2016 champions have now slipped from the top of the table that they were in the early days of the campaign to fourth (before yesterday’s games) after their shock 2-0 home loss to Everton on Wednesday night.

But being one of the best in the business, Mourinho will discount these inconsistencies and plan to meet a side that out played Pep Guardiola’s team in their victory at the Etihad. Currently enjoying a renaissance at Spurs after his forgettable last season at Manchester United, Mourinho has gradually built a team that resembles his famed Chelsea side that won back to back titles when he first arrived England as the ‘Special One’ 16 years ago.

While many Spurs’ would love to see the cavalier side of former manager, Mauricio Pochettino there are equally those who are delighted that they finally have a team that can mount a serious challenge for the title.

Even though they are the home team, acutely aware of the searing pace on the break of Jamie Vardy, the Portuguese tactician is likely to set up his side to be cautious and also try to hit the visitors on the counter just like they did to Manchester City and Arsenal and in which they had roughly 30% of the possession.

Al- though this might not suit many home supporters, should Spurs secure another three points today, those of them not singing the praises of the form e r Real Madrid manager at the end of the game will definitely be in the minority.

Mourinho will also be further motivated to get a result after watching his side lose 2-1 to Liverpool in midweek in a match which they could have even won considering the chances his side created despite conceding possession to the Reds. Up in the North East of England, a fixture last played 16 years ago will be re-enacted when the Red Devils host Leeds United.

On that day, February 21, 2004 The Peacocks left the Theatre of Dreams with a share of the points courtesy of a 1-1 draw. United fans will, however, be hoping that their team puts on a better performance in order to secure all three points in a title race as close as this, every point counts. Incidentally, this latest game will be played on the 90th anniversary of Leeds’ most emphatic victory in the fixture.

Manchester United lost 5-0 at Elland Road in 1930 and gave, according to the Guardian, “the poorest exhibition of football seen at Leeds for a long time”, in which “they were fortunate to lose by no more than five goals” – the Yorkshire Post said that “on the chances and the run of play this score might well have been doubled”.

Manchester United went into that match at the foot of the table, having already conceded four goals on four occasions, five goals twice, six goals twice and seven in a ludicrous home defeat to Newcastle. They ended the season with a goal difference of -62 and were relegated in last place.

Leeds went down with them. But that was then and although Marcelo Bielsa’s side may be languishing in the wrong side of the table now, but under the 65-year-old Argentine their non-stop all action style of play can cause United problems, like Manchester City found out when they had to settle for a share of the points in a 1-1 draw when they met some time back.

And on Wednesday night his high octane style enabled his side come from behind to thump Newcastle 5-2 for their biggest win of the campaign. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that as United manager he has to find a way to come up with a win any which way which should make for a compelling game.

In other games today, Brighton kicks off with a home tie against struggling Sheffield United while last fixture sees Aston Villa travelling to another struggling outfit, West Brom.

Two more games are also taking place tomorrow with Wolves travelling to Burnley in the first tie while Chelsea has a tricky matchup with West Ham who seem to thrive away from home.

Like this: Like Loading...