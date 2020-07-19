EPL: Mourinho’s Spurs cage Foxes to move up to sixth

…as late drama leaves Cherries on brink after Saints’ loss

Tottenham boosted their chances of Europa League football next season and inflicted a huge blow on Leicester’s Champions League ambitions with a superb performance.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side have been in the Premier League’s top four for much of the season but a devastating away defeat leaves their fate out of their own hands going into the final league game next Sunday.

The Foxes finish the season against fifth-placed Manchester United but should the Red Devils beat West Ham on Wednesday and claim a draw at the King Power, they will be assured of a top-four finish at the expense of Leicester.

James Justin’s own goal from Son Heung-min’s strike and a double from Harry Kane – including a sumptuous curling effort – sealed Spurs’ victory following a splendid first-half showing.

Leicester did have chances but could not find a way past an inspired Hugo Lloris, who made a string of superb saves to deny Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray.

Jose Mourinho’s side move up to sixth in the table, two points clear of Wolves, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have a game in hand.

And Bournemouth are on the verge of relegation after losing to local rivals Southampton – with the video assistant referee denying them an injury-time equaliser.

Sam Surridge fired home from a tight angle – but a VAR review correctly found that Callum Wilson was offside.

Danny Ings had put Southampton ahead and Che Adams blasted in a second right at the death to complete an agonising few minutes for Bournemouth, reports the BBC.

They will be relegated on Tuesday if Watford get a point against Manchester City – or if the Hornets get one against Arsenal on the final day.

The Cherries – who must win at Everton next Sunday to have any chance of survival – are three points behind the 17th-placed Hornets, who are set to sack Nigel Pearson, with a worse goal difference by four.

Ings opened the scoring with a fine finish from just outside the box – his 21st Premier League goal of the season.

But he failed to move within a goal of the league’s top scorer Jamie Vardy when his penalty was saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Bournemouth ended with half their team playing up front and Harry Wilson’s curling effort was tipped around the post by Alex McCarthy before the late, late drama.

After Surridge’s goal was ruled out, Adams smashed home to make the Cherries’ goal difference even worse.

RESULTS

Bournemouth 0 – 2 Southampton

Spurs 3 – 0 Leicester

