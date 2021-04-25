Sports

EPL: Moyes slams Balbuena’s red card in Chelsea defeat

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

David Moyes says the decision to send off West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena against Chelsea was made by someone “who’s never played the game”.
Balbuena received a straight red card for a foul on Ben Chilwell in West Ham’s 1-0 loss to their London rivals, reports the BBC.
The result dented the Hammers’ hopes of securing a top four finish and a place in the next season’s Champions League.
“It was a really poor decision,” added Moyes after Chelsea moved three points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.
West Ham trailed to Timo Werner’s goal when referee Chris Kavanagh reduced West Ham to 10 men in the 81st minute.
Paraguay defender caught Chilwell’s leg with his follow through while making a clearance.
The official was asked by the video assistant referee to watch a replay of the incident on the pitchside monitor before Balbuena was sent off for serious foul play.
“I can only say it’s someone who’s never played the game who’s made the decision,” added Moyes, whose side remain fifth in the table.
“For me the big thing is it’s a really rank, rotten decision and it shouldn’t be given.
“Where’s he meant to put his foot? There was a similar incident with Vladimir Coufal on Antonio Rudiger.
“That would have at least merited a yellow if the first one was a red. I think we’ve had a day where the refereeing has been really poor.”
‘How can they get it so wrong?’
A number of former players hit out on social media at the decision to send Balbuena off.
Former Arsenal and England defender Lee Dixon said: “If that’s a red then the game has gone. Where is Balbuena suppose to put his leg? In his pocket? Levitate? Somebody please tell me.”
Dixon’s former Arsenal team-mate Ian Wright added: “Sent off for kicking the ball” followed by 14 laughing emojis.
And former England striker Gary Lineker said on Match of the Day the incident “probably wasn’t even a foul”. He added: “How can VAR and the referee get it so wrong? It’s just baffling. Utterly baffling.”
RESULT
West Ham 0 – 1 Chelsea

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Sirawoo dedicates Sportsman Award to Wike, Sports Writers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, says his success story as the leader of Sports reporters in the country cannot be totally narrated without having recourse to the Rivers State government led by Governor Nyesom Wike.   Sirawoo stated this after being briefed by Chairman of the FCT chapter of SWAN, […]
Sports

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the club’s first Premier League title win “absolutely incredible”. The Reds ended their 30 year-wait for a top-flight league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday. That result means leaders Liverpool, 23 points clear of second-place City, can no longer be mathematically caught at the top, reports […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Rohr loses defender after ‘long term’ injury

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

    Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr was a sad man at the weekend after losing Nigeria’s and Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma to ‘long term’ injury.   The German born Nigerian is now a major doubt for the Super Eagles AFCON and Qatar World Cup qualifiers starting in March as he will be sidelined “long […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica