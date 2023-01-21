EPL: Mudryk makes Chelsea debut in goalless draw with Liverpool

Sports

Liverpool and Chelsea laid their respective Premier League struggles bare for all to see in a bitterly disappointing stalemate at Anfield.

The two giants, who have been in constant pursuit of major prizes in recent seasons, are currently locked well outside the top four – and how it showed in a dismal game almost devoid of entertainment and quality, reports the BBC.

Chelsea had an early Kai Havertz strike ruled out for offside by VAR and there was also a lively debut as a second-half substitute for £89m new boy Mykhailo Mudryk, while Liverpool keeper Alisson saved well from another new Chelsea signing, defender Benoit Badiashile.

Liverpool’s own £45m recruit Cody Gakpo was quiet. He did force one save from Kepa, but otherwise there was little to warm a capacity crowd at a freezing Anfield.

Liverpool 0 – 0 Chelsea

 

 

