EPL: Narrow wins for Chelsea, Newcastle

A thumping header from Kai Havertz earned Chelsea a narrow victory over Crystal Palace to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

Havertz met Hakim Ziyech’s cross shortly after an hour as the Blues ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions, reports the BBC.

The Germany striker should have doubled Chelsea’s advantage but could only flash a header wide from close range from Mason Mount’s cross.

Palace came close to equalising late on when Cheick Doucoure’s long-range volley was spectacularly tipped over by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea stay 10th despite the win, just their second in 10 Premier League games, but are now level on points with ninth-placed Liverpool.

Palace are 12th after a fifth defeat in six games in all competitions.

And at St. James Park, Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute winner after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty for Fulham was disallowed as Newcastle returned to third in the Premier League.

Club record signing Isak, on his first league appearance since September after injury, tapped home from close range at a jubilant St James’ Park.

Mitrovic looked to have given Fulham the lead against his former team, but his spot-kick was ruled out because he accidentally kicked the ball on to his standing foot when he slipped.

It was a dramatic final 30 minutes to a tight game which Newcastle edged without being able to create clear chances.

In the end Isak, who made a promising start to life on Tyneside before his injury, was in the right place to convert strike partner Callum Wilson’s knock-back.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was booked for protesting after the final whistle, with his side unfortunate to see their five-game winning run ended.

RESULTS

Chelsea 1 – 0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 1 – 0 Fulham

