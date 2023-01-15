Sports

EPL: Narrow wins for Chelsea, Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A thumping header from Kai Havertz earned Chelsea a narrow victory over Crystal Palace to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

Havertz met Hakim Ziyech’s cross shortly after an hour as the Blues ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions, reports the BBC.

The Germany striker should have doubled Chelsea’s advantage but could only flash a header wide from close range from Mason Mount’s cross.

Palace came close to equalising late on when Cheick Doucoure’s long-range volley was spectacularly tipped over by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea stay 10th despite the win, just their second in 10 Premier League games, but are now level on points with ninth-placed Liverpool.

Palace are 12th after a fifth defeat in six games in all competitions.

And at St. James Park, Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute winner after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty for Fulham was disallowed as Newcastle returned to third in the Premier League.

Club record signing Isak, on his first league appearance since September after injury, tapped home from close range at a jubilant St James’ Park.

Mitrovic looked to have given Fulham the lead against his former team, but his spot-kick was ruled out because he accidentally kicked the ball on to his standing foot when he slipped.

It was a dramatic final 30 minutes to a tight game which Newcastle edged without being able to create clear chances.

In the end Isak, who made a promising start to life on Tyneside before his injury, was in the right place to convert strike partner Callum Wilson’s knock-back.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was booked for protesting after the final whistle, with his side unfortunate to see their five-game winning run ended.

RESULTS

Chelsea 1 – 0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 1 – 0 Fulham

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FAs ‘ll determine representatives in Inter-club competitions – CAF

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions. Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: WBF title, step to global stardom –Baby Face

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has described his coming World Boxing Federation (WBF) International title clash with Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey as a stepping stone to global stardom. Baby Face is scheduled to fight Quartey in one of the two WBF title bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 22 holding on […]
Sports

Petition to cancel Tokyo Olympics receives .2m signatures online

Posted on Author Reporter

  A petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic has received more than 200,000 signatures in two days. The petition has been addressed to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons. Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Governor Yuriko […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica