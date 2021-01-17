EPL: Ndombele stunner helps Spurs beat Sheff Utd

Tottenham got their top-four challenge back on track with a comfortable victory against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

A disappointing run of just one win in their six previous Premier League fixtures had seen Spurs slip down the table with their inability to kill off games proving damaging, reports the BBC.

But they were back to their ruthless best against a Blades side that gone into the game buoyed by picking up their first league win of the season against Newcastle last time out.

Serge Aurier opened the scoring early on when he headed home Son Heung-min’s corner.

Harry Kane got his 12th league goal of the season just before half-time, driving a superb low strike from outside the box beyond Aaron Ramsdale in the Sheffield United goal.

David McGoldrick halved the deficit with a glancing header in the second half but Tanguy Ndombele’s stunning hooked finish made sure there would be no late drama.

Victory moved Tottenham up to fourth, although they would drop to fifth if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace later on Sunday. Sheffield United remain bottom, 11 points from safety.

RESULT

Sheff Utd 1 – 3 Tottenham

