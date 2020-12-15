Sports

EPL: Neto’s late strike sinks Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pedro Neto scored an added-time winner as Wolves came from behind to earn a dramatic victory and stop Chelsea going top of the Premier League.
Daniel Podence had levelled in the second half after Olivier Giroud put the Blues ahead, reports the BBC.
The Portugal forward tiptoed through the Chelsea defence before wrong-footing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with a shot that deflected in off Reece James.
It came after a fierce Giroud volley from Ben Chilwell’s cross crept through Rui Patricio’s gloves to open the scoring for the visitors.
RESULT
Wolves 2 – 1 Chelsea

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Juve name Pirlo as Sarri’s replacement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri, a week after hiring the former midfielder as Under-23 boss. The Italian giants sacked Sarri after just one season despite winning Serie A following the club’s Champions League last-16 defeat by Lyon on Friday. Pirlo, 41, has signed a two-year deal until […]
Sports

Carabao Cup q’finals: Arsenal to face Man City, Man United draw Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal will host holders Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, with Manchester United heading to Everton. Tottenham face an away trip to Championship side Stoke City, while Brentford will host Newcastle in the club’s first ever League Cup quarter-final match, reports Sky Sports. All of the last-eight fixtures will be played on December […]
Sports

Report: Messi ‘tells Barca he wants to leave’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately in the wake of their Champions League failure. Messi cut a desolate figure as his side were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final on Friday night. It has led to Messi considering his future – and Esporte Interativo now […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: