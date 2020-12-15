EPL: Neto’s late strike sinks Chelsea

Pedro Neto scored an added-time winner as Wolves came from behind to earn a dramatic victory and stop Chelsea going top of the Premier League.

Daniel Podence had levelled in the second half after Olivier Giroud put the Blues ahead, reports the BBC.

The Portugal forward tiptoed through the Chelsea defence before wrong-footing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with a shot that deflected in off Reece James.

It came after a fierce Giroud volley from Ben Chilwell’s cross crept through Rui Patricio’s gloves to open the scoring for the visitors.

RESULT

Wolves 2 – 1 Chelsea

