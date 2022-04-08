Sports

EPL: Newcastle beat blunt Wolves to boost survival hope

Newcastle took a huge step towards Premier League survival as Chris Wood’s penalty proved enough to beat a blunt Wolves side at St James’ Park.

The January signing slammed home the second-half winner at the Gallowgate End after being fouled by Wolves keeper Jose Sa at the end of a flowing team move, reports the BBC.

VAR checked if Sa had made adequate contact, after an earlier review had denied Wood in the first half, when he saw a goal chalked off because team-mate Bruno Guimaraes was narrowly offside in the build-up.

Wolves failed to touch the ball in the Newcastle area in a dire opening 45 minutes and manager Bruno Lage will wonder why it took until the 80th minute for his side to work home keeper Martin Dubravka when Fabio Silva forced a diving save.

Newcastle – who saw Allan Saint-Maximin fire over the bar before Wood’s goal and Guimaraes go close to adding a second – thoroughly deserved to follow a run of three straight defeats with this win.

It moves them 10 points clear of the relegation zone – though 18th-placed Burnley have two games in hand – while Wolves stay eighth and lose crucial ground in their push for a Europa League spot.

RESULT

Newcastle 1 – 0 Wolves

 

Reporter

Sports

FA Cup: Late Iheanacho strike sends Foxes into q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

Wins for Sheffield United, Man City Kelechi Iheanacho scored a 94th-minute winner as Leicester edged past Brighton to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals. Substitute Iheanacho nodded in from Youri Tielemans’ cross to settle an otherwise unremarkable contest. With both sides making seven changes for the tie, the first half was a slow burner and neither […]
Sports

S’Leone coach receives death threats over squad selection

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sierra Leone coach John Keister says he received death threats prior to naming his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on Sunday in Cameroon. The 51-year-old received two threats – regarding the inclusion of certain players – a day before announcing his 28- man squad and reported them to police in the […]
Sports

Palace thrash Everton to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Crystal Palace booked a trip to Wembley with a comfortable victory over Everton in their FA Cup quarter-final at Selhurst Park. First-half goals from Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta put them in full control before Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes secured the win, as the hosts’ verve and attacking purpose overpowered a poor Toffees […]

