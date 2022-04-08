EPL: Newcastle beat blunt Wolves to boost survival hope

Newcastle took a huge step towards Premier League survival as Chris Wood’s penalty proved enough to beat a blunt Wolves side at St James’ Park.

The January signing slammed home the second-half winner at the Gallowgate End after being fouled by Wolves keeper Jose Sa at the end of a flowing team move, reports the BBC.

VAR checked if Sa had made adequate contact, after an earlier review had denied Wood in the first half, when he saw a goal chalked off because team-mate Bruno Guimaraes was narrowly offside in the build-up.

Wolves failed to touch the ball in the Newcastle area in a dire opening 45 minutes and manager Bruno Lage will wonder why it took until the 80th minute for his side to work home keeper Martin Dubravka when Fabio Silva forced a diving save.

Newcastle – who saw Allan Saint-Maximin fire over the bar before Wood’s goal and Guimaraes go close to adding a second – thoroughly deserved to follow a run of three straight defeats with this win.

It moves them 10 points clear of the relegation zone – though 18th-placed Burnley have two games in hand – while Wolves stay eighth and lose crucial ground in their push for a Europa League spot.

RESULT

Newcastle 1 – 0 Wolves

