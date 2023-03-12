Sports

EPL: Newcastle beat Wolves to boost top-four hopes

Newcastle revived their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four with a battling victory over Wolves at St James’ Park.

Substitute Miguel Almiron curled home the winner with 12 minutes left as the Magpies ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions to leapfrog Liverpool into fifth on goal difference and move within four points of fourth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more, reports the BBC.

Hwang Hee-chan, another substitute, had levelled for Wolves seconds after coming on to cancel out Alexander Isak’s towering first-half header.

Wolves were second best for large periods but will feel aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty, and that Nick Pope was not sent off, when the Newcastle goalkeeper appeared to take down Raul Jimenez six minutes before Isak’s opener, with referee Andy Madley waving away their appeals.

Pope then went on to make a number of fine saves to deny Julen Lopetegui’s side, who stay 13th and miss the chance to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

RESULT

Newcastle 2- 0 Wolves

