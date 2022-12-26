EPL: Newcastle cage Foxes to go second; wins for Fulham, Wolves

Newcastle United cruised past Leicester City to claim a sixth consecutive Premier League win and move up to second in the table.

Chris Wood kickstarted a dominant performance by smashing the opener from the penalty spot before Miguel Almiron glided past the Leicester defence to tuck away the second, reports the BBC.

Joelinton headed the third from a Kieran Trippier corner for his second goal of the season as the Magpies demonstrated the clinical edge that the hosts were missing.

With England midfielder James Maddison out of the Leicester squad, as he continues to recover from a knee issue sustained before the World Cup, Brendan Rodgers’ side were toothless in attack.

Jamie Vardy was introduced off the bench to add pace to the Foxes’ attack in the second half, and he managed to get in down the side on a couple of occasions but there was no blue shirt to meet his crosses.

The Magpies are four points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played two fewer games. Leicester – who registered just two tame efforts on target in the final 10 minutes – remain 13th.

At Selhurst Park, goals from Bobby de Cordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic inspired Fulham to victory over nine-man Crystal Palace.

Dominant throughout, Marco Silva’s side were helped by Palace’s indiscipline in either half, which put a stop to their hopes of a fourth straight home win.

Tyrick Mitchell was shown a red card for a foul on Kenny Tete just three minutes after his side went behind, and James Tomkins followed him before the hour.

The result strengthens the visitors’ unlikely European push, as they sit in eighth, just two points off the top six.

Heading towards the half-hour mark, Palace, having struggled to impose themselves early on, almost took the lead.

Clever play by Michael Olise freed Jordan Ayew inside the area, but he saw his effort crash off the bar.

Fulham made them pay moments later when De Cordova-Reid headed the visitors into a deserved lead as Mitrovic pounced on slack play from Joachim Andersen before finding his team-mate with a pinpoint cross.

The hosts’ misery was compounded further when Mitchell was dismissed after Tete reached a loose ball first and was caught by the Palace man.

Any chance of a quick Palace resurgence were quashed 12 minutes after the break. Tomkins, on a booking, appeared to elbow Mitrovic off the ball, resulting in a second red card of the game.

Ream then reacted quickly to Mitrovic’s knock-down from a corner to double Fulham’s lead on 71 minutes.

Referee Andy Madley checked the VAR monitor for a potential handball against the Serb, only to stick with his original decision, before Mitrovic made it three 10 minutes from time.

And Adam Lallana scored against his former club as Brighton dealt Southampton boss Nathan Jones a 3-1 defeat on his first Premier League home game in charge at St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton were booed off by their own supporters at half-time after a header by former captain Lallana and an own goal by left-back Romain Perraud heaped more misery on Jones’ relegation-threatened side.

Solly March then added a third for the Seagulls in the second half, thumping a shot into the top corner from 20 yards out that Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had no chance of saving.

A penalty was awarded to Southampton in the 73rd minute after Samuel Edozie ran into Pascal Gross inside the area, and while Sanchez saved James Ward-Prowse’s initial effort, he could not keep out the headed rebound by the home skipper.

Southampton had come into the game on the back of Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup fourth round and they caused Brighton early problems when Moussa Djenepo’s cross was diverted out before a Ward-Prowse corner was punched to safety by Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The optimism faded, however, after Lallana found March out wide on the right and continued his run into the box, meeting the winger’s cross and guiding his header past Bazunu in the 14th minute.

Southampton fell further behind when Pervis Estupinan sent a low ball across goal which sent panic through the Saints defence. Perraud got there before March but the French defender could not adjust his feet and put the ball into his own net.

Saints stay 19th in the table, while Brighton move up to sixth before seventh-placed Liverpool take on Aston Villa at 17:30 GMT.

RESULTS

Brentford 2 – 2 Tottenham

Crystal Palace 0 – 3 Fulham

Everton 1 – 2 Wolves

Leicester 0 – 3 Newcastle

Southampton 1 – 3 Brighton

