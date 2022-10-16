EPL: Newcastle frustrate Man Utd in goalless draw

Chelsea survive Hammers’ pressure to win

Newcastle United extended their unbeaten run to five games after holding Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe’s side came the closest to scoring when Joelinton hit the crossbar and then the post in the first half, reports the BBC.

The hosts were the better side after the break, but Marcus Rashford missed with a header from close range in the last minute of stoppage time.

The result leaves Eric ten Hag’s side in fifth place, one above Newcastle.

And Declan Rice’s first Premier League goal in nearly a year denied Southampton a much-needed win as West Ham fought back to draw at St Mary’s.

Romain Perraud put the Saints ahead in controversial fashion with the Hammers claiming Jarrod Bowen had been impeded by the referee in his attempt to reach the ball before the full-back’s effort deflected into the bottom corner.

West Ham failed to convert several chances before Rice combined with substitute Said Benrahma and curled a right-footed effort past Gavin Bazunu for his first league goal since 31 October 2021.

While Southampton earned their first point in five games, a draw keeps the pressure on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl with the club remaining in the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount scored his first two club goals of the season as Chelsea survived a first-half onslaught against Aston Villa to continue Graham Potter’s unbeaten start as manager.

The England midfielder was gifted an opener when Tyrone Mings’ header fell to him for an easy finish after six minutes.

And in front of the watching England boss Gareth Southgate, Mount added a second from a 25-yard free-kick – but again he was helped after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez was wrong-footed.

Villa, who had been unbeaten in four games, did everything but score in the first half but found Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in inspired form as he denied Danny Ings, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey.

Potter, who is now six games unbeaten since taking over as Chelsea boss last month, and whose side have won the last five, gambled by playing forward Raheem Sterling at right wing-back following a knee injury to Reece James, which is set to keep the defender out of the World Cup.

But after seeing Villa dominate the first half without finding the net, Potter moved Sterling up front and enjoyed a more comfortable second half, which kept Chelsea in fourth, four points behind third-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Villa might have been let down by two costly errors, but manager Steven Gerrard would have been encouraged by the first-half display, if not his side’s finishing.

RESULTS

Aston Villa 0 – 2 Chelsea

Man Utd 0 – 0 Newcastle

Southampton 1 – 1 West Ham

