Sports

EPL: Newcastle grab five, four for Man City as Bournemouth win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Newcastle marked a year since their takeover with a crushing win over Brentford.

Bruno Guimaraes put Newcastle ahead with a flying header before Jacob Murphy doubled the advantage shortly after following an error from David Raya, reports the BBC.

Ivan Toney scored against his old club via a penalty, but Guimaraes netted again less than two minutes after.

Miguel Almiron and an Ethan Pinnock own goal completed the scoring.

At the Etihad Stadium, Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal for Manchester City as his side swept Southampton aside to move top of the Premier League.

The 22-year-old Norway striker has taken only 13 games to reach that mark in all competitions, with struggling Saints the latest side to find out how hard it is to keep him or his team-mates quiet.

City attacked relentlessly from the start and Haaland was within inches of giving them an early lead when he hit the inside of the post after galloping clear.

Instead it was Joao Cancelo who put the home side ahead, running on to Phil Foden’s pass and cutting past James Ward-Prowse before finding the bottom corner of the net.

Foden, who like Haaland scored a hat-trick here against Manchester United last weekend, got on the scoresheet himself soon afterwards with a dinked finish after Kevin de Bruyne found him in space in the box.

That put City in complete control at the break and they wrapped up the points at the start of the second half when Mahrez volleyed home a Rodri cross.

The only thing missing for the home fans was another Haaland goal, and for once it appeared it might not be his day.

Haaland was unable to get on the end De Bruyne’s cross under pressure from Mohammed Salisu, and then brilliantly denied by Bazunu, who dived at his feet as he charged through at goal.

And Bournemouth staged a superb second-half comeback to seal an impressive win over Leicester City and turn up the heat on Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester looked in control after Patson Daka’s early opener but failed to capitalise and had no answer to a rousing Bournemouth reply.

Interim boss Gary O’Neil has not lost any of his five games in charge at Vitality Stadium and, in front of prospective new owner Bill Foley, this performance only boosts his chances of getting the permanent job.

Philip Billing thrashed home a superb volley to level the scores before Ryan Christie touched in Dominic Solanke’s knock-down five minutes later to complete the revival.

Jamie Vardy helped inject some urgency into Leicester’s play and went close with a couple of cross-shots, but the good feeling established by Monday’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest had long evaporated by the end.

This result keeps Leicester mired in 19th with just four points from their opening nine games, while Bournemouth move up to eighth, level on points with Manchester United.

RESULTS

• Bournemouth 2 – 1 Leicester

• Chelsea 3 – 0 Wolves

• Man City 4 – 0 Southampton

• Newcastle 5 – 1 Brentford

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Aubameyang scores as Arsenal cruise past Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on his first start since recovering from malaria as Arsenal prepared for their Europa League showdown against Villarreal with a confidence-boosting win away to Newcastle at St James’ Park. Mohamed Elneny scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners, before Aubameyang – on his first start since April 3 – […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Canada win women’s football gold

Posted on Author Reporter

  After winning successive bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Canada have taken gold in the women’s football at Tokyo 2020. After a pretty terrible shootout with seven spot-kicks missed or saved, Canada win the shootout 3-2 on sudden death. Sweden take the silver for the second successive Olympic Games.   TRY IT […]
Sports

Nwosu salutes Ndidi, Iheanacho, Aribo, others

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says Eagles should be stronger now Charges players without clubs to emulate Musa   Ex-international, Henry Nwosu, has reacted to the recent success of some of the Super Eagles players across Europe as he said their performance should give a hope to the country.   Speaking with our correspondent, Nwosu expressed his happiness that Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica