EPL: Newcastle grab five, four for Man City, Bournemouth win

Newcastle marked a year since their takeover with a crushing win over Brentford. Bruno Guimaraes put Newcastle ahead with a flying header before Jacob Murphy doubled the advantage shortly after following an error from David Raya, reports the BBC.

Ivan Toney scored against his old club via a penalty, but Guimaraes netted again less than two minutes after. Miguel Almiron and an Ethan Pinnock own goal completed the scoring.

At the Etihad Stadium, Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal for Manchester City as his side swept Southampton aside to move top of the Premier League. The 22-year-old Norway striker has taken only 13 games to reach that mark in all competitions, with struggling Saints the latest side to find out how hard it is to keep him or his teammates quiet.

City attacked relentlessly from the start and Haaland was within inches of giving them an early lead when he hit the inside of the post after galloping clear. Instead it was Joao Cancelo who put the home side a h e a d , r u n n i n g on to Phil Foden’s pass and cutting past James Ward-Prowse before finding the bottom corner of the net.

Foden, who like Haaland scored a hat-trick against Manchester United last weekend, got on the scoresheet himself soon afterwards with a dinked finish after Kevin de Bruyne found him in space in the box. T h a t put City in complete control at the break and they wrapped up the points at the start of the second half when Mahrez volleyed home a Rodri cross.

The only thing missing for the home fans was another Haaland goal, and for once it appeared it might not be his day. Haaland was unable to get on the end De Bruyne’s cross under pressure from Mohammed Salisu, and then brilliantly denied by Bazunu, who dived at his feet as he charged through at goal.

And Bournemouth staged a superb second-half comeback to seal an impressive win over Leicester City and turn up the heat on Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers. Leicester looked in control after Patson Daka’s early opener but failed to capitalise and had no answer to a rousing Bournemouth reply.

Interim boss Gary O’Neil has not lost any of his five games in charge at Vitality Stadium and, in front of prospective new owner Bill Foley, this performance only boosts his chances of getting the permanent job.

Philip Billing thrashed home a superb volley to level the scores before Ryan Christie touched in Dominic Solanke’s knock-down five minutes later to complete the revival. Jamie Vardy helped inject some urgency into Leicester’s play and went close with a couple of crossshots, but the good feeling established by Monday’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest had long evaporated by the end.

This result keeps Leicester mired in 19th with just four points from their opening nine games, while Bournemouth move up to eighth, level on points with Manchester United

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...