EPL: Newcastle held by disciplined Bournemouth

Alexander Isak scored his first goal at St James’ Park but Newcastle remain without a win since the opening day of the Premier League season after being held by a disciplined Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s side fell behind against his former club when midfielder Philip Billing stretched to steer a Jordan Zemura cross from the left-hand wing past Nick Pope with just over an hour gone, reports the BBC.

Five minutes later Newcastle were level as Isak – a club record £60m summer signing from Real Sociedad – converted a penalty after Jefferson Lerma was adjudged to have handled a Kieran Trippier cross by the video assistant referee.

The draw is Newcastle’s fifth of the season and stretches their winless run to six games, although they climb to 10th in the table.

Bournemouth have now claimed five points from an available nine under caretaker manager Gary O’Neil to leave them 12th.

As at all Premier League games this weekend there was a minute’s silence before kick-off, which was impeccably observed, for the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II followed by the national anthem. There was also stadium-wide applause in the 70th minute in honour of her 70-year reign.

RESULT

Newcastle 1 – 1 Bournemouth

 

