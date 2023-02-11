EPL: Newcastle held on Howe’s return to Bournemouth

Newcastle extended their unbeaten run to a club record-equalling 17 league games but were forced to settle for a point on Eddie Howe’s return to Bournemouth.

Having spent more than 10 years as Bournemouth manager across two spells, Howe was back at the Vitality Stadium with his Newcastle side pushing for a Champions League spot and his old club stuck in the bottom three, reports the BBC.

However, it was Bournemouth who went in front after half an hour when Dango Ouattara flicked on a corner and Marcos Senesi was left unmarked at the far post to stab home.

Miguel Almiron equalised for the Magpies in first-half stoppage time, firing into the bottom corner after Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto had kept out Sean Longstaff’s shot following good work down the left by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Anthony Gordon missed a glorious opportunity to put Newcastle in front in the 70th minute and although the visitors pressed for a winner late on, it was Bournemouth who came closest to taking all three points when Dominic Solanke’s flick was cleared off the line by Kieron Trippier in the last minute of the 90.

Newcastle stay fourth after a fifth draw in six Premier League games, while Bournemouth move to within a point of safety but stay 19th.

RESULT

Bournemouth 1 – 1 Newcastle

