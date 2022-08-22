EPL: Newcastle, Man City draw six-goal thriller

…as Chelsea suffer 3-0 defeat against Leeds

English champions, Manchester City, produced a brilliant fightback as they came from 3-1 down to draw against Newcastle in a pulsating match at St James’ Park.

Newcastle were two goals ahead after 54 minutes but Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored within four minutes of each other to preserve City’s unbeaten start to their Premier League title defence, reports the BBC.

City took a fifth-minute lead as Ilkay Gundogan was left unmarked from Silva’s pass and was able to take a touch before slotting past Nick Pope.

The England goalkeeper made a number of saves before the hosts equalised with Miguel Almiron sliding in to meet Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross, with the goal given after a video assistant review overruled an original offside decision. The excellent Saint-Maximin ran at the City defence before finding Callum Wilson, who took a touch to create space and shot Newcastle into the lead.

Kieran Trippier, sold by City in 2012 after coming through their academy, grabbed a brilliant third with a stunning 25-yard free-kick. Haaland pulled one back, finishing from inside the sixyard box after Rodri’s pass, before Silva equalised following Kevin de Bruyne’s superb through ball as both teams had to settle for a point.

Meanwhile, Leeds continued their unbeaten start to the season as they secured a famous win over Chelsea’s new-look team with a display which will cause Thomas Tuchel nightmares.

