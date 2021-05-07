EPL: Newcastle one point from safety after thumping Leicester

Newcastle moved to within one point of Premier League safety with an impressive win over Champions League-chasing Leicester City.

Joe Willock put the visitors ahead with a cool finish after pouncing on an error from Foxes defender Caglar Soyuncu, reports the BBC.

Paul Dummett doubled the Magpies’ lead, rising above Wesley Fofana to head past Kasper Schmeichel from Matt Ritchie’s corner.

Callum Wilson’s second-half double wrapped up the three points, before late goals from Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho for the hosts.

The result moves Steve Bruce’s side up to 13th, 12 points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham who have four games left.

Leicester, in third, remain five points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham but have now played a game more.

Like this: Like Loading...