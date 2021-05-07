Sports

EPL: Newcastle one point from safety after thumping Leicester

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Newcastle moved to within one point of Premier League safety with an impressive win over Champions League-chasing Leicester City.
Joe Willock put the visitors ahead with a cool finish after pouncing on an error from Foxes defender Caglar Soyuncu, reports the BBC.
Paul Dummett doubled the Magpies’ lead, rising above Wesley Fofana to head past Kasper Schmeichel from Matt Ritchie’s corner.
Callum Wilson’s second-half double wrapped up the three points, before late goals from Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho for the hosts.
The result moves Steve Bruce’s side up to 13th, 12 points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham who have four games left.
Leicester, in third, remain five points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham but have now played a game more.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Turkish Women’s Cup: Falcons’ coach shuns Oparanozie

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The Super Falcons have again overlooked former captain Desire Oparanozie from their latest squad, while Sevilla forward Toni Payne has been called up by new coach Randy Waldrum for the Turkish Women’s Cup. Oparanozie fell out with top officials after she allegedly led a pay strike at the World Cup in France. She was subsequently […]
Sports

Onuachu’s injury-time goal puts icing on Eagles’ AFCON qualification

Posted on Author Reporter

  What a dramatic turn of events! There must be more jubilation in Freetown, Sierra Leone than the Nigerian fans will have as towering Paul Onuachu rose above all other players to nod home a winner for the Super Eagles deep into the three minute added time. The goal gives Nigeria a 1-0 win and […]
Sports

I value life, hate to see people suffer – Kanu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Retired Super Eagles forward, Nwankwo Kanu, has said he decided to give relief package to people of his state, Imo State, because he values life and hates to see people suffer. Kanu recently donated palliatives to the people of Owerri as he continues his mission to assist his compatriots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Food items, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica