Sports

EPL: Newcastle relegation worries deepen as Man Utd go second

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Man City beat Arsenal for 18th consecutive win
*Maddison, Barnes win it for Leicester at Aston Villa
*West Ham beat Tottenham

Marcus Rashford played a key role in a win over struggling Newcastle as Manchester United returned to second place in the Premier League.
The England striker helped the hosts overcome a stuttering start when he lashed in an 18th goal of the season by beating Karl Darlow at the near post after 30 minutes.
Allan Saint-Maximin then scored a deserved equaliser with his first goal since coming back from a two-month absence caused by coronavirus symptoms, slamming in after Harry Maguire failed to clear.
The Newcastle winger then threatened again early in the second half, but the game turned after 57 minutes when Daniel James re-established the lead.
That led to the visitors’ confidence draining away, with Rashford then earning a penalty as he drew a foul from Joe Willock before Bruno Fernandes knocked in his 22nd goal of the season.
Defeat for Steve Bruce’s side was a seventh in 10 Premier League games, leaving them three points above the drop zone – and a relegation scrap with Fulham is now set to ensue.
For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, it was only a second win in six league matches, and a welcome victory after a draw at West Brom last weekend.
But they remain 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who beat Arsenal earlier on Sunday.
At the Emirates, Manchester City extended their winning run to 18 games as they continued their impressive march towards the Premier League title with victory at Arsenal.
The visitors have not dropped a point since December 15 and looked confident right from the outset, taking the lead with just two minutes on the clock as Raheem Sterling somehow managed to outjump Rob Holding to head in Riyad Mahrez’s cross.
City had four shots to Arsenal’s none in the opening quarter of an hour and it looked like the Gunners were in danger of being on the end of a heavy defeat as Pep Guardiola’s side poured forward at every opportunity.
To Arsenal’s credit they weathered that early storm and grew into the game as Kieran Tierney tested Ederson with a strong effort from distance, while there were glimpses of a threat on the break through the pace of Bukayo Saka.
City failed to kick on after the break although still looked the most likely to add to their lead as Kevin de Bruyne – making his first start in over a month – lifted an effort just wide while Ilkay Gundogan saw a shot saved by Bernd Leno before Joao Cancelo clipped a lovely strike inches past the post late on.
In the end, a second goal was not needed as City took the three points that means they remain 10 points clear at the top of the table with 13 games remaining.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are 10th and six points off the top six.
Meanwhile, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored as Leicester City edged out an Aston Villa side missing the injured Jack Grealish.
Maddison found the net inside the opening 20 minutes, side-footing the ball into the far corner.
Moments later, Barnes was on hand to strike home a rebound, giving the Foxes a deserved two-goal lead.
Villa lacked creativity without captain Grealish – who has a leg injury that is set to keep him out for around a month – but were given a lifeline when Bertrand Traore volleyed home a loose ball.
And West Ham moved into the top four of the Premier League with a narrow victory over Tottenham that increases the pressure on Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.
Michail Antonio – back in the Hammers’ starting line-up after a two-game absence – gave the hosts the perfect start, poking home after Hugo Lloris had failed to deal with Jarrod Bowen’s cross, reports the BBC.
Jesse Lingard’s third goal in four league games was initially disallowed for offside against Pablo Fornals.
But VAR ruled that the Spaniard was not interfering with play when the former Manchester United man skipped through the visiting defence before powerfully finding the far corner to make it 2-0.
Half-time substitute Gareth Bale, who registered a goal and an assist in Tottenham’s Europa League win at Wolfsberger on Thursday, set up Lucas Moura to give Spurs hope, before hitting the top of the crossbar with a fierce strike 10 minutes later.
Son Heung-min also struck the woodwork in stoppage time.
The win – David Moyes’ first over Jose Mourinho in 16 attempts – lifts West Ham two points clear of Chelsea in fifth, while Spurs remain in ninth.
RESULT
West Ham 2 – 1 Spurs
Aston Villa 1 – 2 Leicester
Arsenal 0 – 1 Man City
Man United 3 – 1 Newcastle

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FG can use sports to arrest youth restiveness, says Ikpeba

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former African Player of the Year Victor Ikpeba believes Nigeria could have used sports as a tool to take youths away from crime. Ikpeba noted that sport is a huge sector that could accommodate millions of youth who are jobless if properly harnessed. The former Monaco of France forward tasked the federal government to give […]
Sports

Leicester City banking on Iheanacho for next season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kelechi Iheanacho won’t be leaving Leicester City for Aston Villa this summer, according to Foxes correspondent Jordan Blackwell. Recent reports in British and Nigerian media claimed Iheanacho could be allowed to leave the club in order to raise funds for new players. Iheanacho who arrived at the club three years from Manchester City finds opportunities […]
Sports

Third MoC Grand Prix gets April 2 date

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Having endured a difficult 2020 as a result of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, athletes in Nigeria now have something to smile about as the Third edition of the Making of Champions Grand Prix, the largest annual Athletics Competition in Nigeria aside the National Trials, is now set to hold between April 2nd and 3rd at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica