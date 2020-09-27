EPL: Newcastle rescue point against Spurs after more late VAR controversy

*Bamford’s late header seals Leeds win

Newcastle rescued a injury-time point against Tottenham Hotspur entirely against the run of play from the penalty spot after another controversial handball decision.

Spurs could have been 5-0 up if they had taken their chances by the time Andy Carroll headed a cross against Eric Dier’s arm from close range. The decision was made after video assistant referee consultation.

Callum Wilson stepped up to score the penalty with practically the last kick – and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho walked down the tunnel in disgust.

Lucas Moura had put Spurs ahead at the back post from a low cross by Harry Kane, the England striker’s fifth assist in two league games.

Spurs would have been out of sight had it not been for Magpies keeper Karl Darlow, who made 10 saves – including two excellent ones to deny Kane.

Son Heung-min, who scored four goals in last weekend’s 5-2 win over Southampton, hit the woodwork twice but was replaced at half-time.

Newcastle were cautious and created very few chances as they failed to have a shot on target until the late, late drama.

And Patrick Bamford’s late header earned Leeds United a hard-fought victory over Sheffield United, who are still searching for their first points of the season.

After both goalkeepers excelled, it looked as though a first Premier League derby between the two Yorkshire sides in 26 years was heading for a goalless draw, reports the BBC.

But with two minutes remaining, Bamford rose at the back post to meet Jack Harrison’s cross and head in his third goal of the season to send Leeds’ players and staff wild.

It was just reward for a second half in which Leeds continued to ask questions of home keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Sheffield United, who have never previously failed to score in their opening three league fixtures, will regret John Lundstram’s first-half shot being saved by Illan Meslier.

But a second win of the season for Leeds, and a clean sheet, having conceded seven goals in their opening two games, will be relished by their fans – especially against one of their fiercest rivals.

RESULTS

Sheffield Utd 0 – 1 Leeds Utd

Spurs 1 – 1 Newcastle

