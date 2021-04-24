EPL: Newcastle score in 95th minute to deny Liverpool vital win

Newcastle substitute Joe Willock scored a dramatic but deserved 95th-minute equaliser to deny Liverpool a much-needed win in their pursuit of Champions League football.

Mohamed Salah’s early goal appeared to have put the champions on track for a vital win as they chase a top-four finish at the end of a disappointing season, reports the BBC.

But despite dominating early on, Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to finish the game off and were given a lifeline they failed to take when Callum Wilson’s last-minute equaliser was ruled out for handball.

Steve Bruce’s much-improved visitors kept up the late pressure and were rewarded when Willock fired in for the third match in a row with the last kick of the game.

Reds fans must now look on as West Ham and Chelsea – both a point ahead of their sixth-placed side – meet later on Saturday.

RESULT

Liverpool 1 – 1 Newcastle

