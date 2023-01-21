EPL: Newcastle set record unbeaten run in Palace draw

Newcastle extended their unbeaten run to a club-record 15 top-flight games with their third goalless draw against Crystal Palace this season.

The Magpies, who moved up to third, had the better chances with Vicente Guaita denying Joelinton three times and Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all failing to score headers, reports the BBC.

This draw meant Newcastle are eight points behind leaders Arsenal, having played two games more than the Gunners, and possibly ending excitable talk of a title bid.

Palace are yet to win a game in 2023, although this was their second point against a top-four side in four days, having held Manchester United on Wednesday.

They had to wait 72 minutes for their only shot on target with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s drive expertly tipped over the bar by Nick Pope. On a mixed night for the Eagles, they lost talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha to an apparent hamstring injury in the second half.

Magpies remarkable run goes on

When Newcastle lost 2-1 at Liverpool on August 31, even their optimistic fans could barely have dreamed they would enter February with that as their only league defeat.

This point at Palace saw them beat their record of 14 top-flight games without defeat – achieved in 1950 and 2011 (both times across two seasons).

Their run of keeping first-half clean sheets goes on even longer. Eddie Howe’s side are now the first team in more than 20 years – since Liverpool in 2002 – to go 16 Premier League games without conceding in the opening period.

Evidence pointed to this being a goalless draw. It was 0-0 between the sides at St James’ Park in September and November, that time a Carabao Cup tie the Magpies won on penalties.

They had enough chances to win this one, but this is now their third goalless draw in four league games.

Joelinton’s three first-half efforts saved by Guaita were all fairly tame. The Spaniard also kept out headers from Wilson and substitute Isak, and Botman powered one of his own wide.

Miguel Almiron volleyed an early chance into the side-netting, and Dan Burn and Botman were also denied by the Palace keeper.

RESULT

• Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Newcastle

