Sports

EPL: Newcastle set record unbeaten run in Palace draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Newcastle extended their unbeaten run to a club-record 15 top-flight games with their third goalless draw against Crystal Palace this season.

The Magpies, who moved up to third, had the better chances with Vicente Guaita denying Joelinton three times and Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all failing to score headers, reports the BBC.

This draw meant Newcastle are eight points behind leaders Arsenal, having played two games more than the Gunners, and possibly ending excitable talk of a title bid.

Palace are yet to win a game in 2023, although this was their second point against a top-four side in four days, having held Manchester United on Wednesday.

They had to wait 72 minutes for their only shot on target with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s drive expertly tipped over the bar by Nick Pope. On a mixed night for the Eagles, they lost talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha to an apparent hamstring injury in the second half.

Magpies remarkable run goes on

When Newcastle lost 2-1 at Liverpool on August 31, even their optimistic fans could barely have dreamed they would enter February with that as their only league defeat.

This point at Palace saw them beat their record of 14 top-flight games without defeat – achieved in 1950 and 2011 (both times across two seasons).

Their run of keeping first-half clean sheets goes on even longer. Eddie Howe’s side are now the first team in more than 20 years – since Liverpool in 2002 – to go 16 Premier League games without conceding in the opening period.

Evidence pointed to this being a goalless draw. It was 0-0 between the sides at St James’ Park in September and November, that time a Carabao Cup tie the Magpies won on penalties.

They had enough chances to win this one, but this is now their third goalless draw in four league games.

Joelinton’s three first-half efforts saved by Guaita were all fairly tame. The Spaniard also kept out headers from Wilson and substitute Isak, and Botman powered one of his own wide.

Miguel Almiron volleyed an early chance into the side-netting, and Dan Burn and Botman were also denied by the Palace keeper.

RESULT

• Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Newcastle

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Carabao Cup: Pogba sends message to Man United players after defeat to Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has urged his teammates to learn from their Carabao Cup semi-final 2-0 defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday night. Pogba said he was disappointed because it was not the first time Man United is losing a semi-final clash against Man City, adding that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has to […]
Sports

UEFA League: Haaland gives City comeback win, Salzburg hold Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Napoli, Madrid, PSG Erling Haaland’s magnificent strike capped a dramatic Manchester City comeback and condemned former club Borussia Dortmund to a painful Champions League defeat at Etihad Stadium. City struggled against a composed Dortmund, who took the lead when the outstanding Jude Bellingham glanced home Marco Reus’ cross after 56 minutes, reports the […]
Sports

Neymar, Pochettino convinced me to join PSG –Messi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has revealed Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino played major roles in his move to Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year-old, who left Barcelona last week in a shock exit via a free transfer, took part in a press conference at the Parc des Princes before he was presented to the club’s raucous supporters and ultras […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica