EPL: Newcastle snatch dramatic late draw with Villa

Jamaal Lascelles scored in stoppage time to rescue a point for relegation-threatened Newcastle following a dramatic finale against Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

A largely dull encounter had looked destined to end goalless before Ollie Watkins’ header deflected off Ciaran Clark and went in off the underside of the bar to put Villa ahead with just minutes remaining, reports the BBC.

But Newcastle snatched a point when Lascelles headed in Jacob Murphy’s cross in the last action of the game.

It was arguably a deserved equaliser for the hosts, who had been the better side for much of the game but just lacked quality in the final third.

They had also hit the bar through Murphy moments before Villa had taken the lead.

The point does little to ease Newcastle’s relegation concerns – they are two points above the bottom three and could drop into the relegation zone if results go against them this weekend.

But the fight shown to battle back after going behind so late on will give Newcastle fans some hope that their side can pull away from danger in the remaining games.

The point for Aston Villa, meanwhile, means they remain ninth, five points off the top six.

“I thought it was going to be one of those cruel nights where you don’t get something you deserved out of the game,” Newcastle boss Steve Bruce told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The one thing I have to say is that the resilience of the players and their effort and endeavour I can’t question. We are going to need it, every single ounce of it.”

