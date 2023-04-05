EPL: Newcastle thrash W’Ham, Man Utd beat Brentford

Manchester United climbed back into the Premier League’s top four by overcoming Brentford at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford’s 15th Premier League goal of the season – and 28th in all competitions for his club – secured the win, reports the BBC.

It took United back above Tottenham in the race to qualify for the Champions League, and was the response manager Erik ten Hag needed following Sunday’s defeat at Newcastle.

Brentford, who are chasing European qualification, lost for only the second time in 17 Premier League matches.

Scott McTominay and Antony went close before Rashford finished from close range, with a headed assist by Marcel Sabitzer, after the Bees failed to deal properly with a corner.

Brentford, flat for large parts of the first half, were much better after half-time and United were relieved to hear the final whistle.

Home goalkeeper David de Gea needed treatment after making a crucial save to keep out substitute Kevin Schade.

United are level on 53 points with third-placed Newcastle – and three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played one more game than their rivals.

Brentford stay ninth – three points behind sixth-placed Brighton, having played two more games than the Seagulls.

And a series of defensive lapses from West Ham saw Newcastle claim a thumping win at London Stadium.

Callum Wilson and Joelinton put the visitors two ahead inside 15 minutes, before Kurt Zouma pulled one back.

But blunders by Nayef Aguerd and Lukasz Fabianski allowed Wilson to double his tally and Alexander Isak to add a fourth, with Joelinton making it five in stoppage time.

Defeat leaves West Ham just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

David Moyes’ side are one of four teams on 27 points alongside Everton, Nottingham Forest and 18th-place Bournemouth.

Newcastle remain third and are now three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand, following a fourth successive win for Eddie Howe’s side.

RESULTS

• Man Utd 1 – 0 Brentford

• West Ham 1 – 5 Newcastle

