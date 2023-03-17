Sports

EPL: Newcastle’s Isak scores late winner at Forest

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Nottingham Forest from the penalty spot to keep their hopes of a top-four finish firmly alive.

Isak, who had earlier cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ opener in the first half, coolly placed his spot-kick into the right corner after Moussa Niakhate was penalised for handball in the box, reports the BBC.

In an eventful encounter, Newcastle substitute Elliot Anderson thought he had made it 2-1 when he thumped in a header at the back post, only for it to be ruled out by VAR for offside in the build-up.

Newcastle were on top for large spells and hit the crossbar twice in the first half, either side of a glorious chance fired over by Joe Willock from close range.

Forest’s opener came against the run of play when Newcastle defender Sven Botman unforgivably gifted possession to Dennis, who smartly chipped it over the players standing guard on the goalline.

The visitors’ pressure eventually paid off when Willock set-up Isak for a precise volley into the far corner on the stroke of half-time and the Swedish striker later delivered the winner to spark celebratory scenes in the away end in Nottingham.

The result leaves Newcastle just a point behind Tottenham in fifth – and still with a game in hand – while Forest remain two points above the relegation zone.

RESULT

• Nottm Forest 1 – 2 Newcastle

