EPL: No hiding place for Mourinho, Arteta in North London rumble

orth London is the place to be as bitter city rivals, Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in the game of the English Premier League weekend.

Although the distance between Spurs’ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium may only be 6.4 kilometres, however, when it comes to purely footballing terms the gulf is massive.

A quick short recap of the footballing history of the two shows how far apart the trajectory has become.

One has to go back to 1961 for the last time Spurs lifted the league diadem, whereas Arsenal were crowned champions in 2004.

When it comes to the cups, it is the same situation with Spurs left in the wake of their great rivals.

Tottenham’s last FA Cup win was in 1991 while the Gunners lifted the oldest knock out trophy in 2017 and are scheduled to play Manchester City in the semi-finals of this year’s competition on July 17. Spurs lost interest in the 5th Round upset on penalties by struggling Norwich.

However, the proper local rivalry between the two began in 1913 when Arsenal moved to Highbury, just a few miles away from Tottenham’s home ground – White Hart Lane. The rivalry escalated when in 1919, when the first division was to be expanded by two teams.

Both teams desperate to rekindle the glorious days of yesteryears have switched managers mid campaign with Spurs going for Jose Mourinho and Arsenal Mikel Arteta with mixed results.

Unfortunately despite the switch the fortunes of both sides have not dramatically improved with Arsenal languishing in eighth and Spurs a place beneath them.

With only four games left to the play the spectre of two of the league’s biggest sides missing out on European action next season is a very distinct possibly.

Should this happen it will only heap more pressure on Mourinho from Spurs fans many who do not like his more pragmatic approach to the game. It will also be a major climb down for a side which only last year reached the final of the Champions League.

Thus failure by either side to secure three points could prove fatal to their European dreams.

Following poor midweek outings with Spurs playing goalless with Bournemouth, a team languishing in 18th while Arsenal were held 1-1 at home by Leicester, both managers will be desperate for improved performances from their sides as they strive to secure tickets into Europe, which should make for a truly compelling game.

Today’s Week 35 games actually kick off at noon with Wolves hosting Everton desperate to keep their hopes of making the Champions League alive.

Currently sixth on Wednesday night Wolves suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Sheffield United, which means they must avoid another reversal today.

Aston Villa not yet totally out of relegation waters, host Crystal Palace in the second game of the day hoping to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Manchester United, while Palace also lost 3-2 to Chelsea.

And in the final fixture of the day at 7pm, Bournemouth host Leicester City hoping to secure a win which will keep their fast receding survival hopes alive.

