Sports

EPL: No Valentine love as Arsenal host Leeds

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman Comment(0)

Although today is lover’s day, there will be no love lost between Mikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa when Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates in the stand out game of the second day of Week 24.

 

While many will be savouring Valentine’s Day, for both Arteta and Bielsa what will be upmost on their minds is how to get the three points this evening.

 

The pressure is no doubt more on the Spaniard than his Argentine opposite number because Arsenal is a more established brand considering that Leeds are just back in the elite league after 16 years in the wilderness.

 

For Arteta his biggest problem is how to get his misfiring Gunners to show some form of consistency which has seen them beat Manchester United but then lose to Wolves and Aston Villa in their last two games – teams in the glory days of Arsenal would have been cannon folder.

 

It is this inconsistency that has seen the North L o n d o n outfit languishing in the wrong half of the table for most of the season – the team is currently 11th.

 

As things s t a n d many Arsenal fans have given up on securing a Champions League ticket by ending the season in the top four and are now just praying for a Europa League outing courtesy of a top six finish!

 

‘El Loco’, as Bielsa is affectionately called, is under no such pressure because his side is already punching above their weight in 10th spot – the best out of the three promoted sides.

 

His high octane pressing style of football can pose serious problems for an Arsenal team which has been unable to rectify its defensive weaknesses all campaign.

 

On Monday night the style again paid dividends when Leeds easily brushed aside Crystal Palace 2-0 at Elland Road to move above their hosts who are 11th. However, playing at home means the onus is on the Gunners to push for a win which might play into the hands of El Loco and his wards.

 

Other teams not thinking of Valentine today are Southampton, which kick of the fixtures with a home tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United which it on the road at struggling West Bromwich Albion and Everton, which host Fulham in the final game of the day.

 

Week 24 concludes tomorrow with West Ham United hosting basement side, Sheffield United and Chelsea welcoming Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ikpeazu pre-season organisers promise hitch-free tourney

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Coordinator of the Governor Ikpeazu Pre Season Tournament, Patrick Ngwaogwu, has promised a hitch free competition. The pre-season tourney will take place from November 15th to 25th at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba. “We have been working hard to ensure that everything is in order for the competition,” Ngwaogwu told newsmen. “The Governor has […]
Sports

Sheffield Wednesday given 12-point deduction for breaching EFL rules

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a 12-point deduction for breaking the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules The sanction, given out by an independent disciplinary commission, will be applied to next season’s Championship table, reports Sky Sports. The EFL statement said Sheffield Wednesday “should not have included profits from the sale of Hillsborough Stadium in […]
Sports

EPL: Everton dent Sheffield Utd’s Euro hope’s, as Brighton hold Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sheffield United’s hopes of playing European football next term were dealt a blow as they lost at home to Everton in their penultimate game of the Premier League season. Richarlison scored the game’s only goal early in the second half when he glanced home a header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick, reports the BBC. That […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica