Sports

EPL: Norwich out of bottom three as Sargent double increases Watford troubles

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Josh Sargent scored twice to help Norwich City gain a much-needed victory over 10-man Watford and move out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season.

Sargent acrobatically hooked Teemu Pukki’s cross from behind him and saw it bounce in off the underside of the crossbar for Norwich’s opener, reports the BBC.

The 21-year-old’s thumping header made it 2-0 after a lengthy stoppage in play because of a floodlight fault.

Norwich rubbed salt in Watford’s wounds with a third goal late on – substitute Juraj Kucka poking past his own goalkeeper at the near post.

Sargent, who had not scored in the Premier League prior to this victory, celebrated wildly as he put his side in the driving seat midway through the second half.

Watford were stunned by his double and were further hampered by Emmanuel Dennis’ sending off – the forward shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean for a rash challenge on Max Aarons.

Shortly before Kucka poked in Adam Idah’s pull-back, Watford had a goal disallowed when Moussa Sissoko thumped in a stunning volley from an offside position.

Cucho Hernandez later hit the crossbar for Watford but Norwich were comfortable winners in the end, and move two points above the hosts in the table.

Claudio Ranieri’s side still have two games in hand but it was an 11th defeat in 13 games during his tenure, while Dennis’ sending-off means he will miss another crucial relegation battle with bottom side Burnley on February 5.

Pressure mounts on relegation rivals

Sargent’s celebrations, which were echoed by the visiting Norwich supporters, showed how important this victory was to Dean Smith’s side.

It is the first time this season Norwich have moved out of the bottom three, while defeat for Watford piles more pressure on manager Ranieri.

Norwich were most people’s favourites to go down before Christmas but back-to-back wins over Everton and Watford have seen them shoot up the table from bottom to 17th in just over a week.

The relegation battle promises to continue as Burnley, now at the foot of the table, have five games in hand on Norwich, having had numerous games postponed because of Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Watford and Newcastle United also have games in hand, but with no side in the current bottom six winning more than five games so far this season, Norwich will be heavily boosted by their recent victories.

The Canaries face a tough February including games against Manchester City and Liverpool, but Watford are under pressure to bounce back against Burnley in their next match having already dropped points to relegation rivals Norwich and Newcastle in recent games.

RESULT

Watford 0 – 3 Norwich

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Mourinho at odds with Solskjær over egos, trophies

Posted on Author Reporter

• United manager had claimed cups ‘hide fact you’re struggling’ • Mourinho doubts Sir Alex Ferguson agrees with former charge José Mourinho has dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s suggestion that trophies can act as an “ego thing” for managers and clubs, pointedly noting that he doubts Sir Alex Ferguson is in agreement with his former charge. […]
Sports

Garoua explodes after Aboubakar’s brace lifts Lions

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

The citizens of Garoua were over the moon after their son, Vincent Aboubakar, scored two goals that helped the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso in the opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.   Host Cameroon came from behind with two penalties within the last eight minutes […]
Sports

White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England’s Euros squad

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brighton defender Ben White has been called up to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s Euro 2020 squad. The 23-year-old made his debut in last week’s 1-0 friendly win over Austria, the game in which Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold injured his thigh. Central defender White started alongside Tyrone Mings in Sunday’s victory against Romania, reports the BBC. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica