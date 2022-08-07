EPL: Nunez inspires Liverpool comeback at Fulham

…as Spurs thrash Saints, Newcastle beat Fores

Newly signed striker, Darwin Nunez came off the bench to inspired Liverpool to a 2-2 draw against newlypromoted Fulham. Nunez scored one and create another as Liverpool twice came from behind to salvage a point in a gripping game at newlypromoted Fulham.

The Reds, who pushed champions Manchester City all the way in the title race last season, fell behind when Aleksandar Mitrovic got the better of Trent Alexander- Arnold to head Fulham ahead after meeting a superb cross by Kenny Tete, reports the BBC.

Luis Diaz had a goal ruled out for offside at 0-0 before curling a shot against the post after Fulham had taken the lead. In a thrilling match, substitute Nunez marked his Premier League debut by equalising with a close-range flick before Fulham restored the lead from the penalty spot after Mitrovic was fouled by Virgil van Dijk. Mitrovic picked himself up to beat Alisson from the spot before Mohamed Salah equalised from close range after a pass by Nunez, a £64m signing from Benfica.

Jordan Henderson went close to winning it at the end when he hit the bar in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Tottenham came from a goal down to get their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a comfortable home victory against Southampton. Spurs fell behind in the 12th minute to James Ward-Prowse’s volley,

Ryan Sessegnon however headed in his first Premier League goal for the club from an inviting Dejan Kulusevski cross to draw the hosts level and by the half-hour mark they were in front. Eric Dier had not scored in three years but met a whipped Son Heung-min delivery with a low, flicked header into the far corner.

At St. James’ Park, a Fabian Schar wondergoal and Callum Wilson’s deft finish broke newly promoted Nottingham Forest’s stubborn resistance as Newcastle opened their Premier League campaign with a deserved victory.

