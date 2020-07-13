Sports

EPL: Obafemi strikes late to deny Man United top-four spot

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi’s 96th-minute equaliser prevented Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League qualification still in the balance.
The Saints started off well at Old Trafford and went ahead through Stuart Armstrong’s 12th-minute strike, following Paul Pogba’s mistake, reports the .
But United responded immediately – Marcus Rashford slotting home the equaliser before Anthony Martial fired a superb second three minutes later.
Obafemi then bundled it in at the back post from a set-piece deep in stoppage time after it had been flicked on by Jan Bednarek – leaving United fifth with three games left.
RESULT
Man United 2 – 2 Southampton

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Chelsea’s second-half comeback boosts top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Newcastle damage Sheffield’s European ambitions Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League football next season by coming from a goal down on their return to Premier League action to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park. After dominating the majority of the first half, Frank Lampard’s side found themselves trailing at the interval when, […]
Sports

Burnley end Liverpool’s 100 percent home record

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…as Norwich relegated, Watford close to surviving     B urnley on Saturday ended new champions Liverpool’s hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s second-half equaliser.     Clarets striker Rodriguez swivelled and fired home from inside the box following a James Tarkowski header to reward […]
Sports

Johsua, Pulev bout now Nov. – Promoter

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Eddie Hearn is confident that Anthony Joshua’s mandatory fight against Kubrat Pulev will take place in November in front of fans. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion was scheduled to fight the Bulgarian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, after a two-fight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: