EPL: Palace stun United; wins for Everton, Leeds

Wilfried Zaha scored twice against his former club as Manchester United’s first game of the Premier League season ended in defeat by Crystal Palace at home. The Eagles stunned the hosts inside the first 10 minutes when Andros Townsend turned home Jeffrey Schlupp’s cross, reports the BBC.

 

Zaha made it 2-0 in the second half with a retaken penalty after David de Gea had come off his line to deny Jordan Ayew’s first effort. Substitute Donny van de Beek got a debut goal for the hosts but Zaha made sure of the win with a driven finish late on.

 

And Leeds came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Fulham in their first Premier League home game for 16 years. Leeds’ opening two Premier League games this season have seen 14 goals, the most in a topflight side’s opening two matches since Wolves in 1962-63.

 

After losing 4-3 at Liverpool on the opening weekend, this was the second week running that Marcelo Bielsa’s side were involved a frenetic end-to-end affair. Helder Costa’s fifth-minute goal for the hosts sparked the contest into life, with his powerful close-range effort going in off the underside of the crossbar.

 

However, Aleksandar Mitrovic levelled the scores with a penalty after Robin Koch had fouled Joe Bryan.

