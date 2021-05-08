Sports

EPL: Palace win at Sheffield United to secure Premier League status

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Impressive Leeds overcome Tottenham

Crystal Palace secured their Premier League status for another season with a comfortable victory at already-relegated Sheffield United.
Christian Benteke scored with a deflected shot after 67 seconds to claim his fourth goal in 10 games for Palace, and had chances to improve that tally.
The Belgian striker, 30, had a point-blank header saved by Aaron Ramsdale before firing against a post in the second half.
Captain John Egan spurned Sheffield United’s best chance of an equaliser shortly after the interval, slicing over from a corner from six yards out.
But Ebere Eze broke forward late on to convert a second and secure the Eagles’ first win in five games, putting them beyond reach of third-bottom Fulham.
That capped a fine performance by the English midfielder, 22, who breezed past Egan in the opening minute before laying off to Benteke, whose shot deflected off George Baldock and over Ramsdale into the Blades’ net.
Jeffrey Schlupp’s cross then picked out Benteke, who is out of contract this summer, but he directed a free header too close to Ramsdale.
Benteke also struck a post after dispossessing John Fleck, while substitute Jordan Ayew twice went close to a rare goal.
And the Blades offered little in response as their miserable season lurched closer to two unwanted records – most defeats and fewest goals scored in a Premier League campaign.
In the first game of the day, Patrick Bamford scored for Leeds United in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate to help dent Tottenham’s European chances.
In an absorbing game at Elland Road, Stuart Dallas put Leeds ahead with his eighth league goal of the season, the Northern Ireland midfielder pouncing from close range after Hugo Lloris’ terrific reaction save to prevent Sergio Reguilon putting through his own net, reports the BBC.
The lead lasted 12 minutes, Son Heung-min equalising with a clinical finish after Dele Alli was allowed to run unchallenged before threading a clever pass into the South Korea forward’s path.
But Leeds responded through Bamford, who tapped in Ezgjan Alioski’s cross before substitute Rodrigo confirmed Spurs’ first league defeat in three games under interim manager Ryan Mason.
On a frustrating day for Spurs, Harry Kane had two goals ruled out for offside and hit the bar from a free-kick, while Illan Meslier produced an excellent save to keep out Serge Aurier’s deflected attempt.
With three matches left, sixth-placed Spurs are five points off fourth spot with both teams immediately above them – West Ham and Chelsea – having games in hand.
Leeds, who started the weekend in 11th spot, climbed above Aston Villa and Arsenal – who both play on Sunday – into ninth.
RESULTS
Leeds 3 – 1 Tottenham
Sheff Utd 0 – 2 Crystal Palace

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Euro roundup: Milan crowned winter champions despite Atalanta defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

*Benzema hits double in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win at Alavés *RB Leipzig slip to shock defeat against Mainz in Bundesliga Atalanta consigned Milan to their second league defeat of the season with a 3-0 win at San Siro on Saturday, but Stefano Pioli’s side were still named winter champions in Serie A after Internazionale’s 0-0 draw against Udinese. A Cristian Romero […]
Sports

SJF stages interactive health session for journalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While sports journalists in the country are preoccupied with the latest transfer news, who is scoring and who is not; among many other things, recent occurrences have shown that most people in the profession pay less attention to their health. It is in this light that the Sports Journalists Forum decided to blaze the trail […]
Sports

‘Pure greed’: Gary Neville slams clubs in European Super League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has reacted furiously to the news that six Premier League clubs have agreed to take part in a new breakaway European Super League. Shortly before Sunday night’s announcement, Neville said it was time to “wrestle back power” from the clubs involved, saying they were being motivated by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica