EPL: Pickford helps Everton to point at Fulham

Fulham extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four matches but had to be content with just a point following another inspired display by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England’s number one pulled off a string of fine saves to earn the visitors a fourth clean sheet of the season, reports the BBC.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had two efforts turned away as the Serbia striker failed to add to his nine goals this season.

Willian also went close on his 265th appearance in the Premier League, the most for any Brazilian in the English top flight.

Fulham were denied two unlikely penalty shouts either side of the break following checks by VAR, while Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin had an effort ruled out for a clear offside.

The point moved last season’s Championship winners into seventh place, while Everton are back up to 12th, building on manager Frank Lampard’s call for consistency following their victory at home to Crystal Palace last time out.

Free-scoring Fulham kept at bay

Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham had scored more than Fulham’s 22 goals in the Premier League going into this weekend’s fixtures.

Manager Marco Silva says this form is merely a continuation of the attacking philosophy put in place as they rattled in 106 goals on their way to the Championship title last season.

But Pickford proved his rightful place as England’s top stopper to keep free-scoring Fulham at bay.

He produced three saves in quick succession in a breathless start to the game, tipping over Willian’s shot on the turn and Mitrovic’s looping header before palming away a curling long-range effort from Harrison Reed.

Everton striker Calvert-Lewin, whose return to the side following injury was hoped would boost their tally of just 11 goals in 13 games, also helped keep Fulham out, producing a headed goalline clearance.

When Fulham did manage to breach the Everton rear-guard, Tim Ream’s free header from Andreas Pereira’s centre bounced just wide of Pickford’s far post.

There were few protests from the home side when referee John Brooks ruled out any claims for a Fulham penalty following a check of his monitor after James Tarkowski tangled with Bobby Decordova-Reid in the box.

Silva’s side remained the dominant force in the second half, with VAR again ruling out a penalty shout after Willian went down following a stretched challenge from Idrissa Gueye.

The pace noticeably dropped as Everton’s own forays up-field tailed off, and in the end Fulham, for all their endeavour, had to settle for a point.

 

