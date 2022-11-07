EPL player sustains ‘serious injury from having sex in unusual position’

An undisclosed English Premier League footballer has reportedly suffered a serious groin injury that required surgery after having sex in an unusual position.

This was revealed by a high-profile surgeon who has worked with several footballers, Professor Aali Sheen.

The highly sought after surgeon spoke with The Sun of the United Kingdom on the issue in its Sunday edition.

Sheen, who did not reveal the name of the footballer in this instance, said: “Groin injuries all come about from twisting and turning but it can happen in unusual circumstances sometimes.

“One top Premier League player was sent to me by his club doctor.

“He had serious pain in his groin and he told me he’d been having hard and vociferous sex with his partner.

“He was graphic about what happened and even showed me the position he suffered it in, which was unusual but helpful.

“I operated on him and he was fully fit again in four weeks.”

