EPL: Pogba strike sends Man Utd top with win at Burnley

*Iwobi scores in Everton win
*Sheff Utd beat Newcastle for first three points

Paul Pogba’s second-half volley was enough to give Manchester United victory at Burnley and send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League.
United dominated a contest in which Burnley failed to register a single shot on target until stoppage time.
But they were struggling to make a breakthrough until Marcus Rashford picked Pogba out with an excellent cross to the edge of the area.
The Frenchman’s connection was perfect, although it took a deflection off Matthew Lowton to ensure the ball went past Nick Pope and into the Burnley net.
Although Burnley had three decent chances in a frantic ending, United secured the win to head the table after 17 rounds of matches.
It is the first time that has happened this many games into the season since December 2012, in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final, title-winning campaign.
And Everton maintained their challenge for a Champions League spot with victory at Wolves thanks to Michael Keane’s 77th-minute winner.
The Toffees’ sixth away win in the league this season lifted them to fourth in the table, level on points with third-place Leicester and only four off the lead held by Manchester United.
They got off to a brilliant start when Alex Iwobi fired home in the fifth minute for his first goal in 38 Premier League appearances.
Wolves, seeking only their second win in eight games, hit back in the 14th minute through Ruben Neves. The Portuguese midfielder ended his own barren run against Brighton at the start of January, and made it two goals in two league matches with a sublime sidefoot finish following brilliant movement from Rayan Ait-Nouri.
The home side looked more likely to edge the contest until Keane rose highest in the area to convert Andre Gomes’ teasing cross from the left.
In the first game of the evening, Sheffield United finally gained their first Premier League win of the season in their 18th game as they beat 10-man Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser was sent off late on in the first half after he picked up two bookings in a three-minute spell following fouls on John Fleck and David McGoldrick, reports the BBC.
The Blades were awarded a penalty when Federico Fernandez handled the ball, with the decision given after referee Andy Madley checked the incident on a video screen.
Substitute Billy Sharp sent goalkeeper Karl Darlow the wrong way from the spot for the only goal of the game.
Rhian Brewster nearly added a second for Sheffield United late on but his deflected strike from 20 yards hit the foot of the post.
RESULTS
Burnley 0 – 1 Man United
Wolves 1 – 2 Everton
Sheffield Utd 1 – 0 Newcastle

