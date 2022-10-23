Sports

EPL: Potter concerned by Chelsea’s misfiring attack

Chelsea conceded their first goal in four Premier League games as Casemiro’s stoppage time header earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday but Blues manager Graham Potter was more concerned by his side’s lack of attacking spark.

Potter remains unbeaten in eight games since taking over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel, but the last two matches – draws against Brentford and now United – have been disappointing.

Both games have highlighted some attacking shortcomings that Potter will be working hard to put right.

Chelsea, who were second-best in the opening half, managed only six goal attempts with two on target and until they were gifted a late penalty that Jorginho tucked away they lacked the guile to break down United’s rearguard.

“The boys gave everything but you can see that we can improve a lot in terms of our attacking play,” Potter said.

“I thought we could have attacked a little bit better than we did. Create a few more opportunities. But it was an intense hard-fought game, two teams going at each other.

“I was really happy with the response from the team after the first half an hour. I think it’s about right a point.”

Chelsea allowed strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku to leave during the close season and although they signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, they appear lightweight going forward.

United, on the other hand, have begun to look a threat even without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was omitted from the squad on Saturday after he left the pitch early in the victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

United manager Erik ten Hag said his side had created enough chances to earn the three points.

“I have to make a big compliment to my team. To fight back with a fourth game in 10 days, you see the spirit and how they deal with setbacks. Really good,” the Dutchman said.

“First half (Marcus) Rashford had two big chances, Antony one against one. You have to score goals in such moments because in top games three chances is massive. You have to score.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

