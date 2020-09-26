Sports

EPL: Questions over lack of signings ‘disrespectful’ to Van de Beek – Solskjær

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has denied he will be frustrated if Manchester United do not strengthen as markedly as Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, saying this would be “disrespectful” to Donny van de Beek.
The manager has signed only the 24-year-old midfielder in the window, for an initial £34.7m from Ajax, but is also targeting Porto’s Alex Telles and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, reports The Guardian.
Liverpool have signed Thiago Alcântara, Diogo Jota, and Kostas Tsimikas; City have added Nathan Aké and Ferran Torres; and Chelsea are bolstered by Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Édouard Mendy.
The window in effect closes on October 5 and it was put to Solskjær that he would not be human if there were no frustration on his part should Van de Beek prove his only addition, given how three of United’s closest rivals have recruited.
“I think you [the questioner] show quite a bit of disrespect to Donny when you say he [may be] the only one because he is a top player and he strengthens our team and of course we have to concentrate on ourselves,” Solskjær said. “Different clubs have to be allowed to do whatever they do and feel they can. We are working hard to have a competitive squad and team. If and when there are updates we will give you them.”
Last season Solskjær’s first-choice attack of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial scored 62 goals, with 12 from Bruno Fernandes, the No 10. This term Solskjaer wants more from midfield and defence, citing Van de Beek, Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire as potential sources.
“We need more goals from our set plays,” he said.
“Harry is one of the best in the league at first contacts from set plays. Can we get more from that? Can we get more goals from midfield? Of course that could give us extra points … We have got players in Donny and Paul who can definitely chip in with more goals, Jesse [Lingard], Juan [Mata], Dan James, they can get up there with a bigger tally as well.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

I’m ready for the German challenge – Quadri

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

In February this year, a top Germany table tennis team, TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell, unveiled Aruna Quadri as a new addition, especially to replace Croat Tomislav Pucar who moved to Russia. A Germany-based publication ON | Sport spoke to Quadri during the official team presentation at the weekend except.   How did you spend your first […]
Sports

Kyrgios pulls out of 2020 US Open due to coronavirus pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open because of coronavirus concerns in a blow to the New York grand slam. The outspoken Australian tennis star on Sunday cited health and safety issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic as he joined world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in opting out of the Flushing Meadows major, reports The […]
Sports

US Open: Thiem fights back from two sets down to win maiden Grand Slam

Posted on Author Reporter

  Austria’s Dominic Thiem clinched his first Grand Slam title after a gritty fightback from two sets down stunned Alexander Zverev in the US Open final. Second seed Thiem, 27, had lost his previous three major finals and looked destined for another agonising defeat, reports the BBC. But 23-year-old Zverev, playing in his first Slam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: