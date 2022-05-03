Sports

EPL: Rangnick hails improved Man Utd in win over Brentford

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he has yet to speak to his successor Erik Ten Hag about plans for next season but believes Monday’s performance in the 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford was a sign of their future potential.

Goals from captain Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane sealed a comfortable victory in the final home match of what has been a difficult campaign.

“I’m not happy with the results, especially in the last four or five weeks. In general, we have lacked consistency,” Rangnick, who will act as a consultant for the club from next season, told SkySports.

Regarding his handover to Ten Hag, he added: “So far we haven’t been able to speak. Erik’s focus is on winning the Dutch league (with Ajax Amsterdam), our focus was on our games.

“It’s obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players. I strongly believe that if everyone works together, we can bring Man Utd back to where we need to be.

“Other clubs only needed two or three transfer windows to challenge but from now on we need to bring in top-quality players who really help raise the level. If this happens then I don’t think it should take too long.”

Rangnick believes the win over Brentford was a vast improvement when compared to their recent form.

“We were in control for most parts,” he said. “In possession, that was one of our best performances this year. It was the type of performance we wanted to show to our supporters.

“We played with Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic, and that gave us some quality in midfield. It was not too easy for Brentford to take the ball away from us.

“In the first half we played too many square and back passes but in general it was a good performance.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nations League roundup: Kanté’s strike for France knocks out holders Portugal

Posted on Author Reporter

*Chelsea midfielder scores in Lisbon to put French in last four *Werner nets double for Germany, Spain’s Ramos fails from spot France handed the defending Nations League champions, Portugal, a rare defeat, winning 1-0 in Lisbon with N’Golo Kanté’s second-half strike to reach the competition’s final four at the expense of the holders. Kanté scored only his second France […]
Sports

Restaurant owner targets Qatar 2022 business

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

A Senegalese but born in Garoua, Cameroon, Marena Tall, the CEO of Les Delices De Galanti, was the saving grace for Nigerian journalists, who always storm her restaurant for their daily food as her food was the only one closer to what they have back home. While speaking to New Telegraph, Tall said she was […]
Sports

U-13 JOF Kids Cup: Teams fight for semis tickets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The ongoing U-13 JOF Kids Football Championship reaches its quarter final stage with the youngsters ready for battles to book places on the semi finals of the tournament. The second U-13 JOF Kids Cup 2021 has produced exciting football fireworks from the players and the last eight stage will no doubt be another opportunity for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica