EPL: Rashford double as Man Utd beat Blades

…as Aston Villa, Burnley draw

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United came from a goal down to beat winless Sheffield United and move up to sixth in the Premier League.

David McGoldrick pounced on a Dean Henderson mistake with five minutes gone, but Rashford lashed in to level and Anthony Martial put them ahead.

Rashford then put the game beyond the hosts early in the second half, reports the BBC.

McGoldrick grabbed a late second for Sheffield United but Chris Wilder’s side could not find a leveller.

The Blades remain rooted to the bottom of the table with one point from 13 games.

Earlier, Aston Villa did everything but score in a thoroughly entertaining goalless stalemate with Burnley as the hosts failed to win for the fourth successive home match.

In a pulsating game, Villa had 15 shots in the first half alone and twice hit the woodwork.

Matthew Lowton denied his former club by hacking Ahmed El Mohamady’s shot off the line before Nick Pope tipped Anwar El Ghazi’s attempt on to the bar.

Kortney Hause headed against the post while Burnley’s best chance fell to Chris Wood whose header was clawed away by Emiliano Martinez.

Despite failing to win, Villa have kept six clean sheets in the Premier League this season – more than any other side.

RESULTS

Aston Villa 0 – 0 Burnley

Sheffield United 2 – 3 Man United

