EPL: Rashford gives Man Utd late win, Newcastle down Leeds

Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched victory against West Ham to move into the top four of the Premier League.

And at Elland Road, Newcastle earned a massive victory at Leeds in their fight to avoid relegation thanks to Jonjo Shelvey’s 20-yard free-kick.

Eddie Howe’s side had only won once all season prior to this energetic and tempestuous encounter where both sides struggled to make the most of first-half chances.

But after Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka saved Dan James’ point-blank shot and Illan Meslier palmed Shelvey’s volley away, the visitors finally found a breakthrough.

The goal came from a brilliant run by substitute Javier Manquillo, who was brought down on the edge of the box.

Shelvey stepped up and fired past Meslier, who perhaps should have done better given the ball went in on his side of the goal.

Leeds had earlier wasted a great chance through Jack Harrison, whose goal-bound shot was well-blocked by Fabian Schar.

It proved a turning point as Newcastle held on, despite dropping 21 points from winning positions already this season.

After Norwich’s win over Watford, Howe’s side failed to exit the bottom three, but such a victory could prove transformative to their relegation hopes ahead of a two-week break where the team will travel to Saudi Arabia for a training trip.

For Leeds it ended successive league victories and they paid for their profligacy in the absence of injured striker Patrick Bamford.

In the first game of the day, Emiliano Buendia scored the winner for Aston Villa as Duncan Ferguson’s second spell in interim charge of Everton began with defeat at Goodison Park.

Buendia sent a looping near-post header over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the far corner shortly before half-time, reports the BBC.

There were unsavoury scenes during the celebrations, with Matty Cash and former Toffees player Lucas Digne hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Everton offered more of a threat in the second half, with Ben Godfrey having a header cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings and Yerry Mina twice going close with headers of his own, but Villa held on.

RESULTS

• Everton 0 – 1 Aston Villa

• Leeds 0 – 1 Newcastle

• Man Utd 1 – 0 West Ham

