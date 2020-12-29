Sports

EPL: Rashford scores injury-time winner for Man United

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Victories for Leeds, Burnley, Arsenal

Marcus Rashford’s deflected strike in injury time gave Manchester United victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers and moved them within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.
A game low on chances looked destined to be heading for a goalless draw before Rashford’s drive hit Romain Saiss on its way to the back of the net.
It was unfortunate for Saiss, who had gone closest to opening the scoring for Wolves in the first half when his looping header hit the bar.
Meanwhile, Leeds United demonstrated all of their attacking flair as they embarrassed West Brom and left Sam Allardyce still searching for his first win as Albion manager.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side scored four goals in a rampant first-half display, leaving Allardyce looking glum before compounding his misery with a fifth after the break, reports the BBC.
After a tight opening, Leeds were gifted the opening goal when Albion’s Romaine Sawyers bizarrely passed into his own net from 25 yards.
From that point Leeds utterly dominated. Ezgjan Alioski’s crisp drive and Jack Harrison’s thumping close-range finish left Albion trailing 3-0, while worryingly devoid of ideas and confidence.
Rodrigo’s deflected shot put Leeds 4-0 ahead before half-time – but there was no let up for Albion after the break.
Another swift attack ended in Brazilian winger Raphinha cutting inside from the right and curling beautifully into the top corner for the fifth.
Leeds, who were promoted back to the top flight in July after a 16-year absence, move up to 11th place with 23 points from their opening 16 games.
After coming up alongside Leeds, Albion remain second bottom and are five points adrift of safety.
And striker Alexandre Lacazette scored 21 seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute to give Arsenal a narrow win at Brighton.
The Frenchman swept in Bukayo Saka’s ball for his third goal in three games to earn the Gunners their first back-to-back league wins since the start of the season.
However, their display lacked the fizz that saw them defeat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday. They were particularly sluggish in the first half when they only managed one effort on goal.
The tempo and urgency was turned up a couple of notches after the break, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli going close before Lacazette struck.
Brighton boss Graham Potter left forwards Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck on the bench – two of six changes made to the starting XI. His side once again looked comfortable and composed on the ball but it was the same old story in attack.
The closest the home side came to scoring was when Alireza Jahanbakhsh forced a sharp save from Bernd Leno at his near post.
Arsenal climb up to 13th and now have 20 points, while Brighton remain two points above the drop zone in 17th.
At Turf Moor, Burnley’s recent Premier League improvement continued as they edged to a narrow victory over bottom side Sheffield United.
Ben Mee’s first-half header from a corner was enough to separate the two lowest-scoring sides in the top flight.
Sean Dyche’s side have now won three of their past five games and rise to 16th, while the Blades remain bottom with only two points.
And Southampton were unable to claim the victory they needed to move into the Premier League’s top four as they were held to a goalless draw by West Ham at St Mary’s.
Without manager Ralph Hasenhuttl – operating from home via a video link after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus – Saints dominated on the ball but remain ninth in the table after failing to find a breakthrough.
RESULTS
Brighton 0 – 1 Arsenal
Burnley 1 – 0 Sheff Utd
Southampton 0 – 0 West Ham
West Brom 0 – 5 Leeds
Man Utd 1 – 0 Wolves

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

French World Cup star refuses to quit Barcelona

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

If the latest reports are to be believed, even though they know this could be a rather difficult operation because of their constant injuries, Barcelona are looking to sell both Ousmane Dembélé and Samuel Umtiti this summer.   France and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti does not want to quit the Camp Nou this summer and […]
Sports

Eagles drop in FIFA rankings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles dropped three places from their previous position after settling for back-to-back draws against Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures. They are the fourth best country in Africa with Senegal retaining the no. 1 spot, followed by Tunisia and Algeria in the second and third positions, respectively. A […]
Sports

Boxing: Joshua ready to take pay cut to fight Fury in Britain

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Joshua would consider fighting Tyson Fury for less money next year if it ensured an anticipated world heavyweight unification title bout between the two current champions could be held in Britain. “Yeah, why not?” he said on Wednesday afternoon during a press conference to publicise his IBF, WBA and WBO world title defence against […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica