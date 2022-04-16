EPL: Ronaldo hat-trick earns Man Utd win against Norwich

…as Saints inflict third straight defeat on Arsenal

*Brighton stun Spurs with late winner

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick as Manchester United boosted their top-four hopes with a thrilling win over bottom club Norwich.

The forward netted a brilliant free-kick 14 minutes from time after Norwich had come back from two goals down at Old Trafford, reports the BBC.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after seven minutes before heading in his second midway through the first half.

Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki scored for Norwich either side of half-time.

And Arsenal missed the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham as Southampton won at St Mary’s to inflict a third successive defeat on Mikel Arteta’s team.

Jan Bednarek scored the game’s only goal late in the first half after the Gunners had failed to adequately deal with a Saints corner.

Bukayo Saka was denied from point-blank range by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster with the score still goalless, but further clear-cut openings proved hard to come by for the visitors until the closing stages of the second half.

Emile Smith Rowe forced another fine save out of Forster after latching on to Yan Valery’s attempted clearance, before Martin Odegaard dragged a left-footed shot wide of the near post after cutting in from the right.

Forster produced yet another impressive stop to deny Granit Xhaka late on as Arsenal desperately piled forward in search of an equaliser.

The Gunners remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham – who were beaten at home to Brighton earlier on Saturday – although they do still have a game in hand on their north London rivals.

Southampton, meanwhile, climb to 11th after claiming their first league win since February.

In the first game of the day, Leandro Trossard’s superb late goal gave Brighton a gutsy win that dealt a blow to Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Following a game of few clear-cut chances, Trossard swerved into the Spurs area with a minute of normal time remaining before producing a fine finish past Hugo Lloris.

Steven Bergwijn then missed a chance to equalise at the start of stoppage time – one of the home side’s rare opportunities.

Spurs stay in fourth, just ahead of Arsenal, while Brighton – in 10th – are on course for their highest-ever top-flight finish.

RESULTS

Spurs 0 – 1 Brighton

Man Utd 3 – 2 Norwich

Southampton 1 – 0 Arsenal

Watford 1 – 2 Brentford

