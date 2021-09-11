EPL: Ronaldo inspires Man Utd, Man City beat Leicester, Arsenal finally win

*Edouard scores twice on debut as Palace beat 10-man Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his Manchester United return as they moved top of the Premier League with victory against Newcastle.

It took Ronaldo 47 minutes to reopen his goalscoring account for United, 12 years after his last appearance for the club, reports the BBC.

Ronaldo, 36, who re-signed for United from Juventus in August, tapped in from close range to give the hosts the lead in first-half added time.

He added his second just after the hour mark, driving a left-foot shot under Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman after Javier Manquillo had equalised for the visitors.

Bruno Fernandes extended the hosts lead with a thumping long-range effort that flew past Woodman into the top-left corner before Jesse Lingard rounded off the scoring with a superb finish into the other corner after an intricate move.

At the Emirates, Arsenal lifted the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta as they secured their first points of the Premier League season with victory over Norwich City.

Arteta was under mounting scrutiny after a miserable start to the campaign with three defeats that left the Gunners at the foot of the table, so a win that was workmanlike rather than spectacular will be gratefully received.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back on target to set Arsenal on their way after 66 minutes, with a finish from almost on the goal-line after Canaries’ keeper Tim Krul turned Nicolas Pepe’s shot on to the post and the same player then struck the woodwork again.

Arsenal had an anxious moment as referee Michael Oliver conducted a VAR check for offside before the Emirates Stadium celebrate with a mixture of elation and relief.

Meanwhile, Manchester City secured a third straight league win after seeing off Leicester City in an entertaining game at King Power Stadium.

Goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Ederson made crucial saves in a free-flowing match to keep their respective teams on level terms before Bernardo Silva’s close-range finish settled a fine contest.

The Portuguese pounced after Joao Cancelo’s shot was deflected by Caglar Soyuncu into Silva’s path.

At 0-0 Manchester City’s Ederson saved well from Harvey Barnes, while at the other end Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Schmeichel.

Leicester created several chances, Barnes clipping the top of the bar with a header before Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside.

Silva’s goal means City have won all their games since starting the defence of their Premier League crown with a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.

And Hwang Hee-chan scored on his debut as Wolves got their first Premier League goals of the season in a victory over Watford.

Bruno Lage’s side had lost their opening three games 1-0 and after 69 shots without scoring, it took Francisco Sierralta heading into his own net from Marcal’s cross to give Wolves the advantage.

Hwang then came off the bench and stabbed home the rebound from close range after Marcal’s shot had been blocked on the line.

Watford’s club-record 10-game winning home run in the league – which helped them win promotion from the Championship – comes to an end.

Nelson Semedo had Wolves’ best chances before the goal but shot straight at keeper Bachmann from Francisco Trincao’s through ball – and then slotted wide from Raul Jimenez’s backheel.

Jimenez – who has not scored since fracturing his skull in November – headed just wide from Joao Moutinho’s free-kick.

Watford – who have not scored since the opening day – had opportunities, with Moussa Sissoko’s effort well saved, but they faded after the break.

And in the first game of the day, Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut as Crystal Palace claimed their first win of the season to end 10-man Tottenham’s 100% Premier League start.

Wilfried Zaha set the Eagles on their way, rolling in from the spot after Ben Davies was penalised for handball, before substitute Edouard added a second and third late on, reports the BBC.

The result moves Palace up to 11th in the table and it was no more than they deserved after a dominant display against the league leaders.

The hosts were well on top even before Japhet Tanganga’s dismissal, with the Spurs defender collecting two yellow cards in the space of five minutes before the hour mark.

RESULTS

Crystal Palace 3 – 0 Tottenham

Arsenal 1 – 0 Norwich

Brentford 0 – 1 Brighton

Leicester 0 – 1 Man City

Man Utd 4 – 1 Newcastle

Southampton 0 – 0 West Ham

Watford 0 – 2 Wolves

Like this: Like Loading...