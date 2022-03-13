EPL: Ronaldo treble wins five -goal thriller for United against Spurs

•Breaks FIFA record for most goals in football history

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham to move into the Champions League places.

The 37-year-old hit a stunning long-range strike to give them the lead, only his second goal of 2022. Harry Kane levelled with a penalty following an Alex Telles handball, then Ronaldo converted Jadon Sancho’s cross.

Harry Maguire scored an own goal to equalise for Spurs before Ronaldo powered in a header from a Telles corner for his hattrick. Ronaldo has broken the FIFA record for the most goals in football h i s – tory after taking his tally to 807 strikes with the hat-trick goals against Tottenham, as he stayed clear of FIFA’s official total of 805 goals set by Czech legend Josef Bican. Ronaldo equalled the record with a thunderous strike from 30 yards which mirrored his famous effort against Porto in the Champions League back in 2008.

He then secured his second of the day with a simple tap in after Jadon Sancho teed him up, and grabbed his treble with a late header from a corner. Ronaldo scored five goals for Sporting before joining Man Utd in 2003, netting 118 times in his initial spell at Old Trafford.

He went on to become Real Madrid’s record scorer with 450 goals and struck 101 times in three years at Juventus, while he’s found the net 17 times since returning to Unite

