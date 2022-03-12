EPL: Ronaldo treble wins thriller for Man Utd against Tottenham

*Late Toney goals increase Burnley worries

*Liverpool beat Brighton to reduce gap to Man City to three points

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham to move into the Champions League places.

The 37-year-old hit a stunning long-range strike to give them the lead, only his second goal of 2022.

Harry Kane levelled with a penalty following an Alex Telles handball, then Ronaldo converted Jadon Sancho’s cross.

Harry Maguire scored an own goal to equalise for Spurs before Ronaldo powered in a header from a Telles corner for his hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s survival hopes took a huge blow as Ivan Toney’s two late goals for Brentford settled their Premier League match and took the Bees closer to securing safety.

The Clarets looked set to move out of the bottom three until Toney headed in Christian Eriksen’s lovely cross with four minutes to go.

Toney then won a penalty deep into injury time, with Nathan Collins sent off for bringing him down, and he slammed in the spot-kick to seal the win.

Burnley remain a point behind 17th-placed Everton, who have two games in hand, while Brentford are now nine points clear of the Clarets.

Burnley had the best chance of the game until those late strikes when Jay Rodriguez’s swerving 30-yard strike cannoned off the crossbar.

They only had one effort on target, when a terrible Rico Henry backpass played in Maxwel Cornet but his shot was stopped by David Raya.

And Liverpool cut Manchester City’s lead to three points with victory at Brighton to extend their winning run to eight Premier League games.

Luis Diaz continued the fine start to his Liverpool career as he raced on to Joel Matip’s superb pass and headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez after 19 minutes, reports the BBC.

The Brighton goalkeeper was fortunate not to receive any punishment as he clattered into the Colombian forward, whose celebrations were put on hold as he received treatment following the high challenge.

Mohamed Salah sealed the three points with a second-half penalty awarded after a handball by Yves Bissouma – with the Egypt forward’s 20th strike of the campaign bringing up Liverpool’s 2,000th Premier League goal.

It is a fifth successive defeat for Brighton, for whom Danny Welbeck went closest to scoring with two minutes remaining but Alisson produced a fine save to avoid any late complications.

Liverpool’s victory maintains the pressure on title rivals Manchester City, who travel to Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 GMT).

Diaz helps Liverpool maintain title push

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for a response from his players at Amex Stadium, after they advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals despite defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday, ending a 12-match winning run in all competitions.

They were initially made to work hard in this latest league win, which leaves them in striking range of City with 10 games remaining for both clubs.

The Reds asserted themselves after a threatening opening 10 minutes from the hosts, though they will feel their task could have been made easier as Sanchez escaped even a booking for his collision with Diaz.

Influential January addition Diaz once again impressed with driving runs and relentless pressing, his second goal for the club a just reward for his efforts – and bravery.

Salah, whose future at the club was once again a hot topic this week, was denied at close range in the first half and hit the post in the second.

But the 29-year-old’s confidently despatched spot-kick – his 28th goal in all competitions this term – provided breathing space as Brighton produced an albeit fruitless late surge.

A promising season is threatening to unravel for Graham Potter’s side, who have now scored once in six games during a dismal run which has seen their hopes of a top-half finish begin to fade.

While Brighton’s fightback from two goals down to secure a point at Anfield in October could yet prove a crucial detail in an enthralling title race, there were ultimately no such problems on Saturday for quadruple-chasing Liverpool.

Klopp will await City’s response on Monday, with only Arsenal and Watford to come for his side in the league before a meeting with their title rival at Etihad Stadium on 10 April.

RESULTS

Man United 3 – 2 Spurs

Brentford 2 – 0 Burnley

Brighton 0 – 2 Liverpool

