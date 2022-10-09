Sports

EPL: Ronaldo’s record goal sees Man Utd beat Everton

*Wins for Arsenal, Palace, W’Ham

 

 

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal as Manchester United fought back to beat Everton at Goodison Park.

Ronaldo, who replaced the injured Anthony Martial in the 29th minute, broke down the left and stroked home 15 minutes later to put United 2-1 ahead.

Everton took the lead through Alex Iwobi’s fifth-minute goal before Antony equalised for United with his third strike in three Premier League games.

The result takes United fifth, while Everton drop to 12th.

Earlier, Bukayo Saka’s penalty settled a thrilling encounter and put Arsenal back on top of the Premier League with victory over Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal got off to a perfect start when Gabriel Martinelli put them ahead after 58 seconds but Liverpool responded well and striker Darwin Nunez deservedly got them level when he slid home Luis Diaz’s cross after 34 minutes, reports the BBC.

Saka restored Arsenal’s lead in first-half added time after Martinelli broke clear on the counter-attack only for Liverpool to level once more eight minutes after the break when substitute Roberto Firmino, on for the injured Diaz, fired beyond keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Liverpool, who felt they were denied a penalty when defender Gabriel handled in the first half, felt a further sense of injustice when Thiago Alcantara was penalised for a challenge on Gabriel Jesus with 14 minutes remaining, with Saka coolly converting from the spot.

And Gianluca Scamacca scored for a third successive game as West Ham came from behind to beat Fulham.

Fulham led after six minutes as Andreas Pereira fired in from a tight angle.

But Pereira then fouled Craig Dawson from a corner, Jarrod Bowen scoring the penalty.

Scamacca missed a series of good chances but netted when it counted as he lobbed Bernd Leno, before a defensive mix-up presented Michail Antonio with the third.

Fulham took the lead with the first major attack of the game – Kurt Zouma failed to close down Pereira on the left side of the West Ham box, and the Brazilian beat Łukasz Fabianski for power with his shot high into the net from a tight angle.

And at Selhurst Park, Eberechi Eze scored a fine goal as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park and end their winless run in the Premier League.

The visitors had deservedly taken the lead early on when Pascal Struijk drove in after Brenden Aaronson hit the post following excellent work inside the box.

Crystal Palace were struggling to impose themselves and Patrick Bamford, making his first Leeds start since August, forced a save out of Vicente Guaita.

But the hosts equalised midway through the first half when Odsonne Edouard headed in from Michael Olise’s free-kick.

RESULTS

Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Leeds

West Ham 3 – 1 Fulham

Arsenal 3 – 2 Liverpool

Everton 1 – 2 Man Utd

 

