EPL: Ruthless Leicester see off West Brom

Leicester opened up a four-point gap to fourth place in the Premier League with victory over relegation-bound West Brom at the King Power Stadium.
Three goals in 13 first-half minutes did the damage as striker Jamie Vardy scored one and assisted another, reports the BBC.
Vardy was teed up by Timothy Castagne for the opener, before he set up Kelechi Iheanacho after a driving run down the left for Leicester’s third.
Centre-back Jonny Evans had nodded in a deflected corner to make it 2-0.
In a game that had several goalscoring opportunities, Castagne and West Brom’s Matheus Pereira also hit the woodwork in the first half.
Victory means Leicester are now four points clear of Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot with six games remaining. The two sides meet in the league – as well as the FA Cup final – next month.
West Brom are on the brink of relegation as they remain nine points from safety and have a far inferior goal difference than 17th-placed Burnley.
RESULT
Leicester 3 – 0 West Brom

