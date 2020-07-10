EPL: Ruthless Man United win to deepen Villa’s relegation worries

*Saints hold Everton as VAR denies Bournemouth win over Spurs

Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to another impressive Premier League victory and deepened Aston Villa’s relegation worries.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continued their impressive recent run, extending their unbeaten streak to 17 games in all competitions, and closed to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester.

They had to repel a sharp start from the hosts at Villa Park as Mahmoud Trezeguet’s low strike cannoned off the foot of the post.

The miss proved vital as the excellent Fernandes converted from the penalty spot after being tripped by Ezri Konsa, although it appeared to be a foul by the Portuguese international on the Villa defender.

United controlled the possession and tempo of the contest and doubled their advantage through teenager Mason Greenwood, who further highlighted his ruthless finishing ability by firing in his 16th of the campaign.

Paul Pogba stroked in a delightful third and Anthony Martial smashed against the crossbar, with the heavy defeat leaving Villa second bottom, four points adrift of safety with four games remaining.

At Goodison Park, Danny Ings continued his good goalscoring season as Southampton drew with Everton in an entertaining mid-table Premier League match.

Saints had the better chances and captain James Ward-Prowse fired a penalty against the crossbar after he was fouled by Andre Gomes.

Ings opened the scoring with a clever finish after latching on to a misplaced shot from Stuart Armstrong – who had earlier had a goal disallowed for offside.

Richarlison equalised against the run of play from Lucas Digne’s wonderful 40-yard cross-field ball, reports the BBC.

The Saints could have gone down to 10 men when Jan Bednarek fouled Richarlison on the edge of the area but he stayed on the pitch after a video assistant referee consultation.

Everton and Southampton – who both had spells in the relegation zone before Christmas – remain 11th and 12th respectively, safe from relegation but unlikely to threaten the European places.

And Bournemouth thought they had snatched a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation but were denied after Callum Wilson’s overhead kick was ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Wilson’s acrobatic stoppage-time effort struck Joshua King’s arm on the way into the Tottenham net.

The Cherries can take positives from ending a five-game losing run to earn a draw against Spurs but remain in the drop zone, three points from a position of safety.

A point also does little to further Spurs’ European ambitions, though the visitors felt they should have had a penalty for a push on forward Harry Kane.

Kane did not have a touch in the opposition box until the 78th minute as a lacklustre Spurs side failed to register a shot on target.

Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas forced Hugo Lloris into a save from distance and King put the ball in the net from close range, but Stanislas was offside earlier in the move.

There was also concern for Cherries defender Adam Smith, who was carried off on a stretcher following lengthy treatment after suffering a head injury in a heavy collision with Ben Davies.

RESULTS

Aston Villa 0 – 3 Man United

Bournemouth 0 – 0 Spurs

Everton 1 – 1 Southampton

