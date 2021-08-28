Sports

EPL: Saints draw at Newcastle; wins for Leicester, Everton

…as Man City send Arsenal bottom with 5-0 mauling

James Ward-Prowse scored a dramatic late penalty seconds after Allan Saint-Maximin appeared to grab a winner for Newcastle as Southampton earned a point in a thrilling encounter at St James’ Park which ended 2-2.

And Everton extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they produced a classy display to deservedly beat Brighton.

Demarai Gray opened the scoring with a fine individual effort four minutes before the break as the Toffees managed a first win at Brighton in five attempts stretching back to April 1983.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his third goal of the campaign from the spot, but only after Richarlison – who wanted to take the penalty – reluctantly gave up the ball.

Seamus Coleman won the penalty after the Everton captain was brought down by Brighton substitute Joel Veltman, and the Republic of Ireland right-back quickly asserted his authority when he convinced Richarlison to hand the ball over to England striker Calvert-Lewin, who converted from 12 yards for the second game in a row.

The result ends Brighton’s 100% start to the season and leaves Everton second in the table, if only until the late game between Liverpool and Chelsea.

It was another positive performance from Everton, who have made an impressive start to life under new boss Rafael Benitez with two wins and a draw from three games.

And at Carrow Road, Marc Albrighton’s winner helped Leicester City with Norwich City still without a point after Kenny McLean’s equaliser was disallowed.

The Canaries fell behind early on after Jamie Vardy took advantage of a mistake by on-loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.

The hosts levelled through Teemu Pukki’s penalty just before the break but Marc Albrighton’s shot, which deflected off Williams, restored Leicester’s lead.

McLean looked to have equalised soon after, but Todd Cantwell was ruled offside to leave Norwich one place above Arsenal at the foot of the Premier League.

In the first game of the day, Arsenal’s miserable start to the new Premier League campaign continued as they were thumped by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners have now lost all three of their opening league fixtures and are yet to score a top-flight goal this season.

Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus were all on target for City in a first half which also saw Arsenal defender Granit Xhaka shown a straight red card for a challenge on Joao Cancelo.

Rodri added a fine fourth from the edge of the box before Spaniard Torres nodded in his second of the game late on to ensure City scored five for a third successive home Premier League game.

The defeat leaves the Gunners in the bottom three, while City move top of the table on goal difference.

RESULTS

Man City 5 – 0 Arsenal

Aston Villa 1 v 1 Brentford

Brighton 0 – 2 Everton

Newcastle 2 – 2 Southampton

Norwich 1 – 2 Leicester

West Ham 2 – 2 Crystal Palace

