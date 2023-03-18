EPL: Saints fight back against Spurs; wins for Leeds, Villa

A late James Ward-Prowse penalty earned Southampton a deserved point in a thrilling encounter as they came from behind against Tottenham at St Mary’s.

A fragmented first half never really got going as both sides were forced into two substitutions apiece with Richarlison and Ben Davies coming off injured for Spurs and Saints’ Armel Bella-Kotchap and Jan Bednarek also replaced, reports the BBC.

Pedro Porro broke the deadlock, hammering a shot into the roof of the net just before half time.

Che Adams levelled 47 seconds into the second half, but Saints were staring at defeat with 15 minutes to go thanks to Harry Kane’s header before a fine Ivan Perisic effort.

But Theo Walcott inspired Southampton’s comeback with a slotted finish from Sekou Mara’s header and Ward-Prowse completed it from the spot to secure a vital point.

And Leicester City gained a crucial point and ended their five-match losing run as Harvey Barnes netted a second-half equaliser at high-flying Brentford in the Premier League.

Barnes was sent through on goal by James Maddison shortly after half-time, dinking the ball over Brentford keeper David Raya.

Earlier, Mathias Jensen’s deflected shot had put Brentford ahead in the 32nd minute at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In the closing stages, Brentford substitute Shandon Baptiste was sent off for a second bookable offence, catching Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

A point for Leicester saw them stay 16th in the Premier League table.

Brentford missed out on a chance to break into the top six and remain eighth.

At the Molineux, Leeds climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after holding off a late Wolves fightback to win an enthralling game.

The victory lifts Javi Gracia’s side – who started the day in 19th – four places and two points above the bottom three.

Jack Harrison, who scored in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Brighton, side-footed Wilfried Gnonto’s cut-back past Jose Sa to give the visitors an early lead after a bright start.

Leeds doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half as Luke Ayling, left completely unmarked by the Wolves defence, beat Sa with a low header from point-blank range.

More questionable defending from Jonny gifted second-half substitute Rasmus Kristensen a third, before the Wolves wing-back gave his team hope with a tremendous volleyed finish after Illan Meslier had come rushing out of his goal to make a clearance.

Matheus Cunha’s deflected strike set up a nail-biting finale, but Wolves’ hopes of a dramatic comeback were dealt a blow when Jonny was shown a straight red card for a reckless, studs-up challenge on Ayling with just over six minutes remaining.

Rodrigo completed the scoring deep into added time, lifting the ball over the onrushing Sa for his 11th league goal of the campaign.

Julen Lopetegui’s side stay 13th but remain only three points above the relegation zone, having played at least a game more than the majority of their rivals near the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa claimed their third win in four Premier League games as they cruised past struggling Bournemouth at Villa Park.

Douglas Luiz was picked out by Leon Bailey and swept home from close range, before Ramsey jinked past Jack Stephens to make sure of three points.

Villa added a third in the 89th minute when Emi Buendia headed in from a yard out after Tyrone Mings flicked on Luiz’s corner.

While Unai Emery’s side moved into the top half, for a few hours at least, Bournemouth remain in the bottom three after being brought back down to earth following their win over Liverpool last weekend.

RESULTS

• Aston Villa 3 – 0 Bournemouth

• Brentford 1 – 1 Leicester

• Southampton 3 – 3 Tottenham

• Wolves 2 – 4 Leeds

